Register
08:37 GMT16 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Vikings Heading for Land

    1,500-Year-Old Viking Remains Laid Bare by Violent Scottish Storms

    © CC0 /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106819/06/1068190650_0:22:1200:697_1200x675_80_0_0_bf95f661554122218dcd2407acd2ed25.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003161078576723-1500-year-old-viking-remains-laid-bare-by-violent-scottish-storms-/

    Archaeologists are particularly drawn to the Newark Bay cemetery on the Orkney Islands as possibly holding the key to the mystery surrounding the relationship between the Picts and the Norse on the islands – an issue that has been debated among scholars for years.

    A spate of storms lashing the Orkney Islands in the far north of Scotland have unearthed a fascinating discovery recently, while also placing it at risk, reports LiveScience.

    The car passes by the waves breaking about the embankment during storm warning in Scotland
    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images /
    The car passes by the waves breaking about the embankment during storm warning in Scotland

    According to the Orkney Research Centre for Archaeology (ORCA), Pictish and Viking remains have been discovered at the ancient Newark Bay cemetery dating to almost 1,500 years ago on Orkney's largest island. However, storm-generated waves are now eating away at the low cliff near the site.

    “[W]ith the continual procession of bad weather we have experienced in the past few months, the site is under constant threat of further destruction,” Pete Higgins, senior project manager at ORCA, is quoted as saying to STV News.

    The ancient human remains revealed by the storms will be removed to a safe location, say experts, as local volunteers aid staff and students from the University of the Highlands and Islands in placing sandbags and piling clay to prevent further flooding of the site.

    “We know that the sandbags are not the answer to protecting the site in the long term, but they provide some protection,” said the university in a statement.

    The senior project manager at ORCA added:

    "The local residents and the landowner have been quite concerned about what's left of the cemetery being eroded by the sea."

    Ancient Clues

    The cemetery is located on the coastal site of Newark Bay and has been known to archaeologists for some time, with 250 skeletons removed from the site for studies some 50 years ago. It is yet to be determined just how far the graveyard extends back from the beach, according to Pete Higgins. Hundreds of Pictish and Norse bodies are thought to be buried at the site.

    The cemetery was in use from at least 550 to 1450 A.D., covering two principal periods of habitation on Orkney.

    Initially, it was populated by the Picts - a confederation of tribes that once dominated northern Scotland. At a later period, it was taken over by Norse Vikings, who started colonising Orkney in the eighth century.

    Around 200 people dressed as Vikings simulate a battle during the Viking Festival at Trelleborg, the Viking fortress of King Harald Bluetooth from around year 980 ad, near Slagelse, south-west of Copenhagen, on Friday July 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Mads Nissen / Polfoto
    Around 200 people dressed as Vikings simulate a battle during the Viking Festival at Trelleborg, the Viking fortress of King Harald Bluetooth from around year 980 ad, near Slagelse, south-west of Copenhagen, on Friday July 17, 2015

    In the 1960s and 1970s, the ancient cemetery at Newark Bay was excavated by British archaeologist Don Brothwell, who preserved the skeletons for future study, using methods current for those times. However, says Higgins, "the archive isn't quite the way we'd have it nowadays."

    Experts are hoping to preserve the ancient remains until they can be studied over the next three years in HES-funded research.

    Solving a Mystery

    The ancient bones that have been revealed at the cemetery are yet to be determined as belonging to either the Picts or the Vikings.

    The mystery persists as no burial objects or funeral clothing have been found.

    According to historians, the first Norse visitors to the Orkney Islands settled there in the late eighth century, using the Orkney Islands as a base from where they led their Viking raids. Eventually, all of Orkney was dominated by the Norse, they claim, as this region of the British Isles remains most influenced by Norse culture.

    However, it is the relationship between the Picts and the Norse on the Orkney Islands that is the subject of heated debate among experts.

    Scholars have been puzzling over whether the Norse took over the area by force, or settled and intermarried with the Picts.
    The ancient cemetery at Newark Bay possibly holds the key to this riddle, claims Higgins.

    "The Orkney Islands were Pictish, and then they became Norse… We're not really clear how that transition happened, whether it was an invasion or people lived together. This is one of the few opportunities we've got to investigate that," says the expert.

    In future research involving the remains, testing of genetic material will be carried out. The results are touted as likely to reveal that some people currently inhabiting Orkney are descended from those ancient people who lived on the islands over 1,000 years ago.

    "We're fairly confident that we're going to find that some local residents are related to people in the cemetery," said Higgins.

    Related:

    House of the Dead Unearthed in Norway Could Provide Deeper Insights Into Viking Age, Researchers Say
    Vikings Raised World Famous Runestone Out of 'Climate Anxiety' – Researchers
    Fancy a Cuppa? Berserker Vikings Used Hallucinogenic Tea During Battles
    Viking Ship Over 1,000 Years Old Found in Eastern Norway - Video
    Tags:
    Neolithic era, Orkney Passage, Scotland, vikings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse