Who Needs Aliens When You Have Cake? NASA Releases Pictures of Mars Surface That Looks Like Tiramisu

The development comes after earlier this month the space agency published images of a mysterious hole on the planet’s surface that leads to a cave. Some researchers assumed that it might host life.

NASA has released pictures of Mars surface, which the agency said looks like the famous Italian dessert Tiramisu. Photos posted by NASA show the Red Planet’s ice cap near the Martian North Pole. The red soil is covered with frosting cream-like deposits of frozen water and carbon dioxide.

"This image of an exposed section of the north polar layered deposits (NPLD) looks much like a delicious slice of layered tiramisu. The NPLD is made up of water-ice and dust particles stacked one on top of the other. However, instead of icing, layers are topped with seasonal carbon dioxide frost, as seen here as lingering frost adhering to one of the layers", NASA wrote in a statement.

© NASA . Water on Mars: A NASA probe snapped a picture of frozen water on Mars

The photo was taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which embarked on the journey to the Red Planet in 2005. The spacecraft regularly provides researchers with detailed images of the Martian surface as scientists continue to hunt for evidence that the Red Planet once hosted life. Although current conditions on Mars make it impossible for any living organisms to function, researchers believe that the planet once had vast amounts of water and hence hosted life.

"If carbonate minerals were formed on the Martian surface by chemical reactions between water and the atmosphere, the presence of these minerals would be a clue that water had been present for a long time - perhaps long enough for life to have developed. In the end, it’s not always a piece of cake studying NPLD on Mars but, where there is cake, there is hope", NASA said in a statement.