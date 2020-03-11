Register
13:58 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Uranus

    Riddle of Ice Giants Neptune and Uranus' Peculiar Magnetic Fields Possibly Explained

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105711/06/1057110601_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_418f767aca021dc8254e7ba1007327d5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003111078537856-riddle-of-ice-giants-neptune-and-uranus-peculiar-magnetic-fields-possibly-explained/

    When NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft arrived to study planets Uranus and Neptune in the 1980s, it found that both ice giants boasted unusual magnetic fields, offset from the axis they rotate around. Subsequent studies suggest a bizarre state of water with both solid and liquid properties might offer a solution to the mystery.

    New research conducted by a team of scientists might possibly have offered a solution to the mystery surrounding ice giants Uranus and Neptune’s bizarre magnetic field.

    The two planets’ magnetic fields are offset from their physical centre and strongly tilted in relation to their rotational axes – 47° on Neptune and 59° on Uranus.

    A metallic liquid, called Trihydrogen oxide (H3O), that forms when water and hydrogen meet under the extreme conditions inside the planets – up to 600GPa and 7000K (6727°C) - might be the underlying reason for this phenomenon, according to research entitled “Stability of H3O at extreme conditions and implications for the magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune”.

    Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, the peer-reviewed study was led by Dr. Russell J. Hemley of the Department of Physics, University of Illinois, Chicago, and Dr. Chunhong Long, School of Science, Chongqing University, China.

    Riddle of the Ice Giants

    Planet Earth’s magnetosphere is generated in its molten iron core.

    However, Uranus and Neptune are different in that they are thought to contain a solid core surrounded by a metallic liquid layer. The nature of this layer, responsible for powering the internal movement, has puzzled scientists.

    An infrared composite image of the two hemispheres of Uranus obtained with Keck Telescope adaptive optics.
    © NASA .
    An infrared composite image of the two hemispheres of Uranus obtained with Keck Telescope adaptive optics.

    However, after conducting quantum mechanical calculations, the collaborator study discovered that the magnetosphere-generating layer could be made up of trihydrogen oxide.

    At 3000K, trihydrogen oxide starts to melt, entering a superionic state whereby hydrogen ions move freely around a “crystal lattice” comprising oxygen ions.

    This is a composite picture showing images of storms on Neptune from the Hubble Space Telescope (left) and the Voyager 2 spacecraft (right)
    © NASA . ESA/GSFC/JPL
    This is a composite picture showing images of storms on Neptune from the Hubble Space Telescope (left) and the Voyager 2 spacecraft (right)

    Previous studies have suggested that water in such a superionic ice form might hold the key to explaining the nature of the magnetic fields of Nepture and Uranus.

    Research along these lines was published in February 2018, when a study discovered a new form of water ice that was both a solid and a liquid at the same time.

    One of the most intriguing properties of water is that it may become superionic when heated to several thousand degrees at high pressure, similar to the conditions inside Uranus and Neptune.

    A research team from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Rochester, were behind the findings.

    They resorted to powerful lasers to exert pressure more than a million times that of Earth's atmosphere on water to heat pressurised ice in a lab.

    However, H3O is much less viscous than superionic ice, becoming a metallic fluid at 5000K and 540GPa.

    This data suggests to scientists it is a more likely force powering the dynamo of the two planets.

    A simulation of the Earth’s magnetic field
    © Photo : Aubert et al./IPGP/CNRS Photo library
    A simulation of the Earth’s magnetic field

    Further experiments to prove the researchers’ calculations are required, as techniques to generate pressures and temperatures needed to form solid H3O already exist.

    Related:

    Auroras on Uranus: Hubble Captures Bursts of Wind on Gas Giant
    I’m Not Touching You: ‘Dance of Avoidance’ Keeps Neptune’s Moons From Colliding
    What's the Weather Like? Hubble Captures Giant Storm on Neptune (PHOTO)
    Is That a Floater Around Uranus? Scientists Crack Juicy Space Mystery
    ‘Unpleasant and Odiferous’: Uranus Stinks, Scientists Confirm
    Tags:
    magnetic fields, magnetic field, water, hydrogen, Uranus, Uranus, Neptune, Neptune, Voyager 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse