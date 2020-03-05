NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover Releases 1.8 Billion-Pixel Panorama of Mars

NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover has taken its highest-resolution panorama yet of Mars
"The rover's Mastcam...relied on its medium-angle lens to produce a lower-resolution, nearly 650-million-pixel panorama that includes the rover's deck and robotic arm", NASA said on its official website.
How’s this for 2020 vision? Over the holidays, I took a series of high-res photos of my hometown on #Mars. This panorama is made up of a crisp 1.8 billion pixels. It’s my most detailed view to date.— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) March 4, 2020
Zoom in: https://t.co/F2VAjvAVVV pic.twitter.com/nTMhOTx2Di
The panorama captures "Glen Torridon", an area of Mars 5.5. kilometre-high (3.4-miles) that was named after Torridon in Scotland.
According to Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity's project scientist, this was the first time the Curiosity rover mission has produced a stereo 360-degree panorama.
