Google Reportedly Seeks to Restore Android on Huawei Devices, Like Microsoft

Shortly after the White House's decision to grant license extensions to companies to continue doing business with telecoms giant Huawei, Microsoft announced it had received a permit to export its "mass-market software" to the Chinese company.

Google has applied for a US government license to resume business ties with Huawei, the vice president for Google Play and Android, Sameer Samat, revealed while speaking with German news outlet DPA, although without mentioning when a final decision would come around.

There is undeniable precedence to the move, as late last year, Microsoft was granted a similar license that allowed it to continue having its Windows operating systems be pre-installed on Huawei laptop products, such as the excellent MateBook 13.

After the US banned a number of Chinese companies, primarily Huawei from doing business with domestic enterprises, Huawei had to ditch Google’s Android and shift to the Chinese-manufactured alternative - Huawei Mobile Services and its AppGallery.

Throughout the continued trade ban, only two Huawei devices have so far been launched without Android on them - the Mate 30 phablet and Mate XS foldable, neither of which have so far made it to western markets, except the recent Mate 30 exports to the UK.

The most burning Huawei-related issue is currently its role in the development of top-notch 5G networks - an aspect prioritised by tech specialists across the world.

Huawei has for the past few years been developing its capabilities in the sphere, and Washington is currently trying to play down Huawei’s dominance on the 5G technology market.

The US blacklisted the Chinese giant last year and introduced special licenses for American firms to do business with the company alleging the company was spying at Beijing’s behest.

Huawei, the world’s largest internet router provider and second largest smartphone maker after Samsung, has repeatedly denied the “back door” allegations, arguing it is totally transparent.

The US is meanwhile pressing its allies to cut business ties with Huawei, develop alternative 5G networks and buy controlling stakes in western telecom companies, threatening to cut intel cooperation with them. It is the case with the UK, which caused Washington’s fury and reportedly complicated trade talks, as it partially let the Chinese telecom titan into its domestic market.