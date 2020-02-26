‘Frozen Mobile Home’ Picture Wins 2020 Underwater Photo Prize

The picture was taken during an expedition to the Antarctic Peninsula during which participants explored and documented the hidden face of icebergs, which scientists say fertilise oceans as they carry nutrients from land.

An image of four crabeater seals swimming around drifting icebergs has been chosen as the winner of the 2020 underwater photo prize. Judges said Greg Lecoeur’s work combines “beauty, composition, exquisite light, and delicate colours”. Lecoeur’s picture called Frozen Mobile Home outshined 5,500 other works submitted by photographers from more than 70 countries. The Frenchmen was named Underwater Photographer of the Year.

"Little is known about how wildlife thrives around these mobile homes. Icebergs fertilise the oceans by carrying nutrients from land that spark blooms of marine life and also provide homes for larger animals, like these crabeater seals", Lecoeur said in a statement. The Frenchmen, who sold a business to pursue his dream of becoming a photographer, said he hopes his works raise awareness of the fragility of our ecosystems and the preservation of biodiversity.