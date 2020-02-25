Register
19:18 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Pentagon Designing Nuclear-Powered Rocket to Beat China in New Moon Race

    © NASA . NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/37/1078403764_0:2:1502:846_1200x675_80_0_0_063dfe543752e64159a3c2ed284768b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002251078404112-pentagon-designing-nuclear-powered-rocket-to-beat-china-in-new-moon-race/

    The Pentagon has assigned its top secret research department, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the task of building a new, nuclear-powered rocket engine to speed up travel times - first to the moon, but then to Mars and beyond - before China can get there.

    DARPA, sometimes called the Pentagon’s “mad scientist division,” is building a space-age rocket engine to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond. Enter: the “Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations” (DRACO) program, for the development of which the agency was given $10 million in fiscal year 2020.

    DRACO is a high-assay, low-enriched uranium nuclear-thermal propulsion (NTP) system, or basically, a nuclear reactor set atop a rocket engine, which heats up a fuel, such as hydrogen, and accelerates it through an exhaust nozzle to push the spacecraft in the other direction. The rocket would be assembled in space and used for interstellar travel, not for planetary launches.

    © NASA . NASA
    Visionary view of a Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) enabled spacecraft mission outward bound. Tapping NTP can shorten travel times between Earth and the Red Planet...and to other deep space destinations.
    “The capability afforded by [nuclear-thermal propulsion] will expand the operating presence of the US in space to the cislunar volume and enhance domestic operations to a new high-ground, which is in danger of being defined by the adversary,” DARPA said in its fiscal year 2021 budget proposal. The agency has sought to more than double funding for the program, to $21 million, The Daily Beast reported.

    Cislunar space refers to that area of the solar system inside of the 240,000-mile radius of the moon’s orbit, where all Earthbound US satellites are located and all manned space missions have taken place and which DARPA has identified as the “new high-ground” that is “in danger of being defined by the adversary” - in this case, China.

    The US space agency NASA has begun a headlong drive to return Americans to the moon with the Artemis program at the direction of US President Donald Trump. The agency has set a deadline before the end of a potential second term by Trump in 2024, with a $1.3 billion budget from Congress in fiscal year 2020.

    However, Trump has said manned missions to the moon, which the US has done before in the 1960s and 70s, are just a stepping stone to the real prize: putting humans on Mars.

    Developing an NTP rocket engine could significantly speed up interstellar transit, both saving time and reducing astronauts’ exposure to radiation and microgravity, according to NASA. “First generation NTP systems could cut total mission duration in half, while still leaving adequate time for Mars surface exploration,” the space agency said in 2018.

    © NASA . NASA
    New work on Nuclear Thermal Propulsion builds upon NASA’s Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application (NERVA) program of the 1960s. This is an explanatory drawing of the NERVA thermodynamic nuclear rocket engine.

    According to NASA, the idea of an NTP rocket was proposed as early as 1961, just as the agency’s moon missions were beginning, but already aiming at manned missions to Mars afterward. However, budget cuts and shifting political priorities led to the defunding of the program in 1972.

    China’s Burgeoning Moon Program

    At the top of the list of reasons to get Americans back on the moon quickly is renewed competition with China. Beijing’s ambitious space program has already put numerous robotic explorers on the lunar surface, including the first landing on the far side of the moon in 2019.

    China Academy of Space Technology (CAST)
    A two-module spacecraft built by the China Academy of Space Technology for deep space flight

    A promotional video released last October by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) showed the socialist country’s model capsule for an upcoming manned moon mission. The two-module spacecraft will be able to carry between four and six taikonauts - those are Chinese astronauts - on missions in both Earth orbit and, eventually, to the moon by the early 2030s, Space News reported.

    "These capabilities tell us that China is committed to long-term human spaceflight at a slow but consistent pace," Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor in the National Security Affairs Department at the US Naval War College, told the outlet. “What the US did as The Hare - fast, but sporadic - China is now doing as The Tortoise, slow and methodically."

    Related:

    Warning of Things to Come? Moon’s Magnetosphere, Once Twice as Strong as Earth’s, Died Mysteriously
    Russian Scientists Propose Manned Base on Martian Moon to Control Robots Remotely on Red Planet
    Did the Soviets Really Want to Nuke the Moon to One-up the USA During the Cold War?
    Tags:
    Mars, space flight, China, NASA, nuclear power, moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse