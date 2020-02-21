Samsung Shocks Galaxy Users Worldwide with Cryptic ‘1’ Notification

Galaxy phone users worldwide have received a mysterious notification from Samsung’s Find My Mobile app, which appeared to contain nothing but the number “1” inside.

The alert, which was reported by several users, simply read “1” and contained another “1” inside. Tapping the alert seemingly didn’t do anything beyond closing the notification shade.

Every Samsung user after getting the Find My Mobile 1(1) push notification: pic.twitter.com/iiZVxWX0rY — Dr. Swami & Bone Daddy (@bibbleshanks) February 20, 2020

​

I choose to believe the Find My Mobile notification Samsung sent out that simply says



1

1



...is a rogue employee who is angry that they called it the Galaxy S20 instead of the Galaxy S11.https://t.co/3X8LzAiGvX — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) February 20, 2020

​

Dear Samsung,



I got your confession letter but unfortunately, I'm going to have to decline your offer of 1 date as I have a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/hqUCwGxkSY — Ty, Northern Lights CEO (@trxnslunar) February 20, 2020

​

The notification came from Samsung’s own Find My Mobile service, which allows owners of Samsung devices to remotely locate or lock their smartphone or tablet, back up data stored on the devices to Samsung Cloud, delete local data, and block access to Samsung Pay.

Several hours after the message was sent, Samsung shed light on the mystery, addressing the message on Twitter. The company’s official UK support channel said the Find My Mobile message was a mistake “sent unintentionally during an internal test.” The company assured users that the notification didn’t have any effect on the devices that received it.

Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF — Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020

​

Last year in a similar accident, OnePlus accidentally made their users nervous with garbled text and Chinese characters in what turned out to be a failed internal test for a software update.