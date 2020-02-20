‘The Black Giant’ Volcano Shows Signs of Collapse, Claim Scientists

The volcano has been persistently active since 1999 with several major eruptions occurring in recent years, the last one in 2014. Researchers say that the ongoing eruptive activity resulted in surface deformation and that this is not a good sign.

The Tungurahua volcano in Ecuador shows early signs of collapse, which will cause widespread damage to the surrounding area, claims an international team of scientists from the United Kingdom, Costa Rica and Ecuador. Tungurahua's eruption in 1999 resulted in the evacuation of 25, 000 people from nearby areas. According to researchers' study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters the volcano, which name from Quechua translates as Throat of fire may "speak" again and this time an eruption may be catastrophic for the volcano itself.

During its lifespan the volcano has experienced three major eruptions, one of which resulted in collapse of its flank. Over the years it rebuilt itself, however the volcano’s ongoing eruptive activity resulted in deformation on its west flank. This drew the attention of scientists, who analyzed the process. They said the deformation was caused by "imbalances between magma being supplied and magma being erupted".

Researchers claim that if magma supply is continued it would result in stress within the cone of the volcano, which in turn will promote new instability and potential collapse of the flank.

Although scientists suggested that the volcano should be closely monitored at the same time they said they noted that the Tungurahua may remain stable.

"Magma supply is one of a number of factors that can cause or contribute to volcanic flank instability, so while there is a risk of possible flank collapse, the uncertainty of these natural systems also means it could remain stable", said geophysical volcanologist James Hickey from the University of Exeter in the UK, who took part in the study.