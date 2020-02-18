China Prepares to Launch Unknown Satellite Aboard Long March 7A Rocket

China’s space program is expected to soon launch its Long March 7A rocket from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center, located in Hainan Province.

According to SpaceNews, China is preparing for the launch of a “technology verification satellite” from the southern island of Hainan.

A report in Chinese published on a public WeChat platform confirms that the Long March 7A, a liquid-fuelled carrier rocket, arrived at the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in January and has “made preparations [for launch] in an orderly manner.”

According to SpaceNews, no airspace closure notifications have been issued yet, suggesting that the launch will not take place in the very near future. In addition, the satellite’s intended role has not been revealed.

However, it is believed the satellite will be launched into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. According to Space.com, a “geosynchronous orbit is a high Earth orbit that allows satellites to match Earth's rotation.” Satellites in such orbits are usually used for communications, navigation and meteorology.

The launch vehicle has a length of 60.13 meters and a liftoff mass of around 573 metric tons, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. The Long March 7A is a variant of the Long March 7, which made its inaugural flight on June 25, 2016, and adds a third stage to the rocket’s launch.

In addition, a test flight of the Long March 5B, a Chinese heavy lift launch system, is also expected to take place soon at Wenchang.