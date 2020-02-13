Tesla Recalls Thousands of Vehicles Over Power Steering Issue

The cars that are being recalled include mainly Model X vehicles built before mid-October 2016. Those built after that date are not affected.

Tesla is recalling 15,000 vehicles due to a possible power steering issue, the statement on its website says.

According to the company, the concerns are that aluminium bolts between the electric power steering gear assist motor and the gear housing could corrode and break, resulting in a loss of power steering assist.

Tesla said it will contact owners to arrange a replacement of mounting bolts and steering gear if necessary, adding that people should not stop using their cars until then.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it knew nothing about any crashes or injuries associated with the recall, which covers 14,193 Tesla vehicles in US and 843 in Canada.

In 2018, a fatal crash involving a self-driving Tesla car took place in California. Walter Huang, an Apple engineer, died when his 2017 Model X hit a concrete barrier. Previously, he complained to his wife about the car malfunctioning.