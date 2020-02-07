Russian Scientists to Build Telescope Capable of Detecting Signals Sent by 'Space Aliens'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian scientists have started construction of a telescope that can be used to search for signals from extraterrestrial civilizations if they are transmitted in the optical spectrum.

According to Alexander Panov, a leading researcher at the Institute of Nuclear Physics at Moscow State University, "the main purpose of this telescope is to monitor cosmic rays".

"However, with this tool you can also observe bright and short optical flashes of light - the so-called optical transients. The tool can be used to search for artificial extraterrestrial signals. After all, what are bright flashes? Maybe someone sends to Earth the signals via a laser channel rather than in the radio-frequency range", he added.

Panov added that our civilization is also capable of creating a laser system for transmitting space messages in the optical spectrum.

According to the scientist, Russia is expected to host an international conference on the search for extraterrestrial civilizations in the near future. One of the goals of this event is to secure financing for Russia-based projects related to search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).

Panov also stressed that fundamental changes should be made in the approach to the search for alien life in order to increase our chances to discover extraterrestrial civilizations.

"Instead of carrying out 'pinpointed listening' for signals from selected stars, we must set up listening stations network around the globe to detect radio signals in various parts of the spectrum coming from all corners of the universe 24 hours a day", he said.