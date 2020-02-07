Register
04:37 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Ages in months at time of photograph (A to C) Adam (110 months), Jonah (63 months), and Uriel (54 months). (D to F) Boaz (54 months), Judith (47 months), and Hannah (88 months).

    Scientists Cultivate Roman Fruit Palm Using Seeds Preserved Since Christ-Era 

    © Photo : Guy Eisner
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107824/96/1078249680.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002071078249704-scientists-cultivate-roman-fruit-palm-seeds-christ-era/

    Scientists managed to grow a date palm, which was praised in the works of Herodotus, Galen, and Pliny the Elder, using seeds that have been preserved for two thousand years.

    The accomplishment, which was documented in research published in Science Advances, provides new confirmation of the long-term viability of the seeds of ancient succulents, while also revealing insights into the highly sophisticated cultivation practices that produced Judean dates.

    "The current study sheds light on the origins of the Judean date palm, suggesting that its cultivation, benefiting from genetically distinct eastern and western populations, arose from local or introduced eastern varieties, which only later were crossed with western varieties," the researchers wrote in their paper. "These findings are consistent with Judea's location between east-west date palm diversification areas, ancient centres of date palm cultivation, and the impact of human dispersal routes at this crossroads of continents."

    The date palm seeds were found in the ancient palace fortress built by King Herod the Great, as well as in caves located in southern Israel between the Judean Hills and the Dead Sea. The team of scientists, led by Sarah Sallon of the Hadassah Medical Organisation in Israel, selected 34 seeds they thought were the most viable. One was separated out as a control; the remaining 33 were carefully soaked in water and fertiliser to encourage germination.

    One more seed was found damaged after being put in the water, while the remaining 32 seeds were planted. Out of those, six were able to successfully sprout. Scientists named the newborn palms Jonah, Uriel, Boaz, Judith, Hannah and Adam.

    The researchers also compared the Christ-era seeds to the genetic material from eastern date palms from the Middle East, and western date palms from North Africa, finding that there was an exchange of genetic material throughout history. The ancient seeds also appeared to be up to 30 percent larger than those seen today.

    "Described by classical writers including Theophrastus, Herodotus, Galen, Strabo, Pliny the Elder, and Josephus, these valuable plantations produced dates attributed with various qualities including large size, nutritional and medicinal benefits, sweetness, and a long storage life, enabling them to be exported throughout the Roman Empire," the researchers wrote. "Several types of Judean dates are also described in antiquity including the exceptionally large 'Nicolai' variety measuring up to 11 centimetres."

    The team now aims to study the secret of the viability of the seeds, which could have important implications for agriculture. They also want to study why once-rich date groves gradually declined after the fall of the Roman Empire, reconstructing the cultivation process.

    "As new information on specific gene-associated traits (e.g., fruit colour and texture) is found, we hope to reconstruct the phenotypes of this historic date palm, identify genomic regions associated with selection pressures over recent evolutionary history, and study the properties of dates produced by using ancient male seedlings to pollinate ancient females," the researchers wrote. "In doing so, we will more fully understand the genetics and physiology of the ancient Judean date palm once cultivated in this region."

    Related:

    Malaysia Threatens to Ditch European Plane Makers, Buy Russian Airliners Amid Palm Oil Row With EU
    Malaysia PM Turns to Diplomacy As India Restricts Palm Oil Imports Over Kashmir Remark
    South Korean Film 'Parasite' Wins Palme D'or, Top Film Prize at Cannes Film Fest
    West Palm Beach Authorities Pick Iraqi War Interrogation Tactics to Dispel Local Homeless - Reports
    Tags:
    biology, Middle East, Israel, research
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse