Capsule of Soyuz MS-13 Spaceship Carrying ISS Crew to Earth Lands in Kazakhstan

The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 05:50 GMT on Thursday.
The clouds have cleared for a great first view of #Soyuz MS-13 returning to #Earth. Touchdown is expected in the Kazakh Steppe at 10:12 CET (09:12 GMT) this morning. This shot was taken by teams on the ground ready & waiting to assist @astro_luca and crew upon landing. pic.twitter.com/OQWWKL1xgs— Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) February 6, 2020
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan, as well as Roscosmos' Oleg Skripochka, will remain on the ISS until early April when the next crew is expected to arrive.
All comments
Show new comments (0)