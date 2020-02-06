The astronauts are expected to head for Earth in a Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft and conduct a parachute landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, astronaut Christina Koch of NASA and Alexander Skvortsov of Roscomsos, the crew of Expedition 61, are departing the ISS on Thursday morning and bidding farewell before leaving for Earth.

The Expedition 61 crew has conducted nine spacewalks during its latest mission.

Expedition 61 was the journey to the International Space Station launched on 3 October 2019.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!