Incredible Close-Up of Our Sun Captured by World's Largest Solar Telescope in Hawaii

As the construction of the world's largest solar telescope - named after Daniel K. Inouye, a US Senator for Hawaii - concludes, more and more features of the powerful scientific facility have become available for research.
The NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope provides unprecedented close-ups of the sun’s surface, but ultimately it will measure the sun’s corona – no total solar eclipse required. 😎— National Science Foundation (@NSF) January 29, 2020
"These are the highest-resolution images and movies of the solar surface ever taken [...] Up to now, we've just seen the tip of the iceberg", Inouye director Thomas Rimmele said, cited by Space.comused to closely study the solar magnetic field in unprecedented detail.
The cutting-edge telescope reportedly captured the jaw-dropping footage in December 2019 but its imagery was revealed only recently as the Hawaiian observatory is not completed yet.
The Visible Broadband Imager (VBI) was operational at that time as the only currently operational tool in telescope's arsenal, the media report said. The VBI is currently capable of making extremely high-resolution images of the solar surface and lower atmosphere.
