‘Black Knight Satellite UFO’ Seen Zooming Over Earth in NASA Images Fuels Conspiracy Theories

The Black Knight satellite conspiracy theory claims there is a spacecraft orbiting Earth that is of extraterrestrial origin, and that NASA is engaged in a cover-up regarding its existence and origin.

A conspiracy theorist claims to have spotted the infamous "Black Knite satellite" UFO "leaving the Earth's atmosphere" and whizzing past the International Space Station, in NASA footage captured from the ISS camera.

YouTube conspiracist Scott C. Waring uploaded the clip to YouTube last week, captioning it:

"This is a UFO I found that is coming from behind Earth and just shooting past the space station. The shuttle is docked close to the space station and this UFO suddenly appeared. I have things to report, look at this UFO. That is extraordinary, isn't it."

The clip seems to capture an object appearing over the horizon of our planet.

Viewers rushed online to share their thoughts on the images.

Conspiracy channel UFOmania said:

"This alien craft might not be a UFO but could however be one of the famous Black Knight satellites. That's a satellite object, black non reflective and cannot be destroyed, but it will attack when provoked."

One YouTube fan responded by saying:

“Imagine that we finally hear the truth on some of these space vehicles told as the truth not as a myth.”

Another YouTuber wrote:

“Maybe when we prove are we have the technology and stop having Wars all the time the Black Knight is an object that will open up to us and let us know how to do things.”

A YouTube fan from India recalled the deep-rooted “Black Knight Satellite” conspiracy theory:

“Black Knight Satellite is 13000 years old or maybe older and of extra terrestrial origin orbiting our Earth. Did Tesla communicate with signals from Mars or infact it might have been signals from ET Black Knight satellite? It is not known but maybe possible.”

Some comments were of a more sceptical nature, suggesting the image was simply of a satellite.

‘Black Knight Satellite’ Legend

For decades, a diverse array of conspiracy theories have fuelled the idea of a spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin in near-polar orbit above the Earth, dubbed the “Black Knight satellite”.

​According to some UFO conspiracists, NASA is engaged in a cover-up regarding its existence and origin.

Those who subscribe to the theory point to a photo taken during the STS-88 mission - the first Space Shuttle mission to the International Space Station, flown by Space Shuttle Endeavour.

© NASA . In a very unique setting over Earth's colorful horizon, the silhouette of the space shuttle Endeavour is featured in this photo by an Expedition 22 crew member on board the International Space Station, as the shuttle approached for its docking on Feb. 9 during the STS-130 mission.

The image, catalogued by NASA as a photo of space debris, showed a black object hovering above the Earth in low orbit.

Astronaut Jerry Ross pointed out that the ISS was in the midst of being constructed when the images were taken.

During one of the extravehicular activities one of the covers came loose from its tether, causing it to float away.

Subsequently captured on camera, this black object was given the object number 025570 by NASA, and a few days later the object fell from orbit and burned up.

​Former NASA space engineer James Oberg, who personally knows Ross and the person who took the photos, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, has done his utmost to show that these supposed images of the Black Knight have less fanciful origins.

Nonetheless, UFO conspiracists believe the Black Knight artificial satellite has orbited Earth and monitored it for approximately 13,000 years.

The origin of the Black Knight legend is often dated back to natural extraterrestrial repeating sources supposedly heard during the 1899 radio experiments of Nikola Tesla.

Nikola Tesla claimed to have recorded electrical signals at his laboratory in Colorado Springs that were of an intelligent nature, as he was working on the technology for his Wardenclyffe Tower.

No one knows exactly what those signals were, but some claim they may have been a transmission from the Black Knight satellite.

Not long after, an amateur radio operator in Norway, Jorgen Hals, recorded transmissions called Long Delayed Echoes, with Stanford professor Ron Bracewell, who suggested that these echoes were the product of an alien satellite picking up radio signals from Earth and rebroadcasting them back, creating a delay of several seconds.

Some speculate that the Black Knight could be this theoretical transmitter.

In 1954, several news reports claimed the US Air Force had discovered two satellites orbiting the Earth, moving from east to west, in retrograde orbit, several years before the first man-made satellite, Sputnik, was launched.

© AP Photo / ZENTRALBILD PICTURE SERVICE This first official picture of the Soviet satellite Sputnik I was issued in Moscow October 9, 1957, showing the four-antennaed satellite resting on a three-legged pedestal.

All these different discoveries have been linked to the notion of the single possible spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin – the Black Knight satellite.