Register
20:23 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    One Tonne Space Telescope on Course to Collide With Junked Military Satellite Over Northeastern US

    © Photo : NASA/Barry Wilmore
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/102591/08/1025910832.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001281078164931-one-tonne-space-telescope-on-course-to-collide-with-junked-military-satellite-over-northeastern-us/

    Observers fear a collision of the two long-dead space objects could spew space junk across a broad area of near space, affecting satellites which are still in operation.

    The Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS), a massive 954 kg joint US, Dutch and British space telescope launched in 1983, is plotting a course to collide with GGSE-4 (2828), an experimental 85 kg US Naval Research Laboratory military satellite launched in 1967, space debris tracking service LeoLabs has reported.

    In a series of tweets, the California-based monitoring service, which monitors the skies using a series of ground-based radars, explained that the two dead space objects will pass one another as little as 15-30 meters apart over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania “at a relative velocity of 14.7 km/s,” (i.e. nearly 53,000 km per hour).

    LeoLabs says this close pass is “especially alarming considering the size of IRAS at 3.6 m x 3.24 m x 2.05 m,” adding that the combined mass of the objects increases the probability of collision to nearly 1/100. The company predicts the objects to pass one another at 6:39 pm local time Wednesday evening.

    “Events like this highlight the need for responsible, timely deorbiting of satellites for space sustainability moving forward,” the monitoring agency noted.

    If a collision does occur, any debris heading to Earth would be likely to burn up in the atmosphere. However, the spread of pieces of the two objects to the surrounding area could wreak havoc on surrounding satellites.

    Speaking to Science Alert, Flinders University space archeologist Alice Gorman warned the large amount of potential space debris created by a collision make the encounter “one of the most dangerous possible collisions that we’ve seen for some time.”

    According to the academic, if the collision does take place, “they’re going to be colliding at an incredibly high speed,” causing “the smaller satellite to break up completely into smaller fragments. And each of those fragments becomes a piece of space debris in its own right. So you increase the number of pieces of space debris which increases the risk of colliding with a functioning satellite.”

    The issue of space garbage cluttering up our planet’s atmosphere has been growing in importance in recent years as private companies’ plan to launch tens of thousands of internet satellites into orbit over the next several years, with such efforts expected to increase the total number of objects launched into space since the dawning of the space age in 1957 by five times. Last year, Russia’s Roscosmos patented a satellite which self-destructs upon the completion of its service life or in case of an unexpected breakdown.

    According to the Russian Defence Ministry, there are currently about 16,000 artificial objects orbiting our planet, with over 85 percent of these objects said to consist of space garbage.

    Related:

    'The Problem With Space Junk is We Don't Know Where Most Objects Are' - Lecturer
    There Are 'Big Beasts' Among 20,000 Pieces of Space Junk - European Space Agency
    First Mission to Clean Up Space Junk Will Launch in 2025
    Fury Over ‘Space Junk’ Mounts As Elon Musk Set to Launch a Further 60 SpaceX ‘Internet Satellites’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse