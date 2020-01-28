US Navy Sub Had Unrevealed Run-In with ‘Nimitz UFO’ Years After Famous ‘Tic-Tac’ Sighting

In what has been dubbed one of the most famous UFO videos of all time, a “tic-tac” craft was sighted by two US Navy fighter jets in 2004. Thirteen years after the incident, in December 2017, infrared footage of the encounter was released to the public, with increased speculations ever since that there may be more clips hidden from the public.

An underwater craft matching the description of the fabled USS Nimitz UFO was reportedly seen travelling at a speed of 550 mph by a US Navy Los Angeles-class submarine years after the first sighting of the mysterious object, claims a former United States Air Force intelligence expert.

Mike Turber, an intelligence expert who claims to have worked in the USAF, first made his stunning comments on The Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo, and followed this up with an exclusive interview with Daily Star Online.

Turber claims he found reports of a previously unrevealed encounter between a US Navy submarine and an unidentified submerged object in "2007 or 2008" that travelled deep underwater at a speed of 550mph, and supposedly matched the description of the USS Nimitz UFO, dubbed “Tic-Tac”.

“There was a submarine situation – that report will probably come out further down the line,” he explained, adding:

“It (the tic-tac object) was travelling at 550mph. As far as I know, it was a Los Angeles-class submarine. I believe it was around 2007 and 2008. It was kind of in passing when someone mentioned it – I thought it was just a torpedo. But, apparently not.”

Turber had earlier speculated the craft, capable of moving at amazing speeds in both the air and sea, was created by the US military.

The USS Nimitz UFO incident was a radar-visual encounter of a UFO by US fighter pilots of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in 2004 that the US Navy is still unable to explain, previously identifying the craft as an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

The video of the sighting, made by an infrared camera (FLIR pod) on the left wing of an F/A-18 Super Hornet, became officially known as the 2004 USS Nimitz FLIR1 video. It was destined to become one of the most talked-about UFO experiences of all time, when it was released in a 2017 New York Times article, with the Pentagon confirming the footage was authentic.

The fascinating footage showed a strange, oblong-shaped object (hence “Tic Tac”), soaring through the skies off the coast of San Diego, at an altitude of between 15,000 and 24,000 feet.

Since that time, both Navy witnesses and the general public have been speculating on the likelihood of there being more footage of the encounter.

This was finally confirmed earlier this month, writes the publication, with a US Navy spokesperson saying it is yet to be released as it has been classified “secret”.

Referring to that potentially bombshell footage, Mike Turber told Daily Star Online it could be far clearer than the original video, and at least 10 minutes long. Speaking of the 2017 version he says:

“It is very short in length and they don’t show the full flight of the aircraft targeting the object and then acquiring the object and then kicking on,” he said.

“They just seem to turn on instantly when the craft is in view and that’s just not how it works. FLIR is turned on and all the instrument is turned on once the plane launches so there is at least 10 minutes video of this encounter,” said Turber.

On 10 January the Daily Star wrote that the US Navy had responded to a researcher’s Freedom of Information request regarding the footage of the Nimitz UFO incident.

Christian Lambright submitted the request on 28 October 2019, saying:

“This request is to include all releasable portions of records and reports related to investigation of the detection of and encounter(s) with Anomalous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs) by personnel involved with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) operations off the western coast of the United States during the period of approximately 10-16 November 2004.”

According to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Navy’s Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) Camille V’Estres replied on 9 December:

“We have discovered certain briefing slides that are classified TOP SECRET… We have also determined that ONI possesses a video classified SECRET that ONI is not the Original Classification Authority for… ONI has forwarded your request to Naval Air Systems Command to make a determination on releasability.”

The emails were shared by Christian Lambright’s friend, Paul Dean, on his blog UFOs – Documenting the Evidence.