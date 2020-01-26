Google User Spawns Antarctica Craze as He Spots 'Some Sort of Huge Building' Lurking in Snow

Google Earth has long been uncovering intriguing objects - and truths - for its users, and a recent case is yet more proof.

A Google Earth user says he might have mapped a giant building under the Antarctica ice, and shared the visual proof of a sort of a “beacon” with YouTube channel MrMBB333.

The footage at some point zooms in on the location with the user pointing to what seems to be a massive square object rising from the ice.

“From top to bottom it’s nearly 2,000ft – unbelievable”, the narrator specifies, further pondering its shape:

“It’s very large, very symmetrical and looks like a building. This could be a random piece of ice I suppose”.

However, this is when another idea apparently crossed his mind, as he remarked:

“It is kind of offshore – maybe it is some sort of building but that is huge”.

Comments to the post that has racked up thousands of likes to date arrived in droves, with many offering fellow watchers their wildest guesses:

“Could it be a huge monolith from an ancient civilisation?” one asked, while another suggested it looked like a huge “oversize battery”.

"Looks to me as if that tent is hovering over the ground, like maybe it's a craft?? It's even casting a shadow," a third noted.

Skeptics, however, were more inclined to see an oddly-shaped block of ice in the “structure”.

It is customary that conspiracy theories have traditionally swirled around Earth’s lonely, wildnerness-dominated continent, with even scientists regularly scratching their heads over some inexplicable phenomena occurring there.

In a recent discovery, a new “impossible” type of particle has been picked up by the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) experiment's particle detector balloon, NewScientist reported.

According to researchers, particles which appeared to be “extremely high-energy neutrinos” detected by ANITA’s sensors have demonstrated the ability to travel “through” our planet, something that should be impossible.