Register
13:00 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Great Nebula in Orion, an immense, nearby starbirth region, is probably the most famous of all astronomical nebulae.

    Mystery Gravitational Wave Sparks Debate on if Enigmatic Star Betelgeuse is Ready to Go 'Boom'

    © Photo : NASA, ESA, Hubble, HLA; Jesús M.Vargas & Maritxu Poyal
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106042/80/1060428003.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001221078101328-mystery-gravitational-wave-sparks-debate-on-if-enigmatic-star-betelgeuse-is-ready-to-go-boom/

    A star named Betelgeuse has been making headlines of late, as the normally bright celestial object has dimmed considerably for reasons still unknown to astronomers.

    The US-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) has detected a gravitational wave coming from the direction of one of the largest stars visible in the night sky to the naked eye, Betelgeuse, adding another intriguing detail to the mystery currently engulfing this red supergiant located in the constellation of Orion.

    On 14 January astronomers detected a burst of distortions in space-time picked up by LIGO and the Virgo interferometer that lasted only 14 milliseconds, and have still been unable to pinpoint the cause of the burst, registered in the Gravitational-Wave Candidate Event Database.

    Gravitational waves can be caused by the collision of massive objects, such as two black holes or two neutron stars.

    But the gravitational waves from such collisions typically last longer and manifest as a series of waves that change in frequency over time as the two orbiting objects move closer to each other, according to Andy Howell, a staff scientist at Los Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network and an adjunct faculty member in physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

    It's unlikely that this new signal is a series of waves, because it was localized to one spot in the sky, Howell, who was not part of the LIGO research, was quoted by Live Science as saying.

    Supernova explosion
    NRNU MEPhI
    Supernova explosion

    One likely explanation is that this burst of gravitational waves comes from a supernova explosion, the final stage of a star’s life cycle, with some astronomers hypothesized that this could have been a signal from the Betelgeuse star.

    Betelgeuse, roughly 425 to 650 light years away, is estimated to be about 1,400 times larger than our sun and about 14,000 times as luminous. The semi-regular variable star that dims periodically, ranging from once every 430 days to once every six years, has recently been making headlines.

    A plume on Betelgeuse (artist’s impression)
    © CC BY 4.0 / ESO/L. Calçada / A plume on Betelgeuse (artist’s impression)
    A plume on Betelgeuse (artist’s impression)

    The type of dimming seen on Betelgeuse now is unprecedented, and has generated speculations that the celestial object is likely at the end of its life cycle and ready to die in an explosion known as a supernova.

    The latest activity of the star has some people wondering if that will happen in the coming days, which in astronomical terms, can mean sometime within a few hundred thousand years.

    However, once that happens, Betelgeuse will be as bright as the full moon and visible during the day.

    ​Most experts tend to dismiss the speculations that the star is about to go “Boom”.

    The wave detection is coming from the direction of Betelgeuse, but not necessarily from the star itself, Salvo Vitale, a physics professor at MIT who works with LIGO was quoted by CBC as saying.

    Neither has there been a release of neutrinos from the star – something that precedes a supernova.
    Dimmer though it is currently, Betelgeuse is still shining in the night sky.

    "So putting all those things together, speaking, of course, only on behalf of myself, I would not think that the gravitational-wave candidate … is in any way related to Betelgeuse," said Vitale.

    Accordingly, the source for the newly detected gravitational wave is unknown, as astronomers have their telescopes targeting the region to try to pinpoint the source of the waves.

     

    Related:

    Astronomers Can’t Rule Out Sensors May Have Spotted Attack Ships on Fire in Distant Solar System
    Get Ready! Star Thousand Times Bigger Than Sun is About to Explode, Astronomers Believe
    Tags:
    Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse