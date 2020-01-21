Register
17:17 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    Russian Scientists Propose Manned Base on Martian Moon to Control Robots Remotely on Red Planet

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/36/1078093631.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001211078094327-russian-scientists-propose-manned-base-on-martian-moon-to-control-robots-remotely-on-red-planet/

    Academics believe a Martian moon base would be considerably cheaper to build than a base on the planet itself, while providing for the real-time control of robots stationed on Mars’ surface.

    A group of Russian, Italian and American scientists have proposed the creation of a long-term habitable base on the Martian moon of Phobos, and are expected to present their ideas at the upcoming Korolev Academic Space Conference 2020 in Moscow next week.

    “Such a base could be created if, in the long term, it is determined that conducting an in-depth study of Mars and managing the construction of infrastructure on the planet is convenient not directly from the Martian surface, but using an intermediary manned base on Phobos,” an excerpt from a report by academics from the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the Moscow Architectural Institute, the University of Genoa and the University of Houston seen by Sputnik reads.

    Scientists list multiple benefits to a Phobos base, including its comparative low cost, and the opportunity it presents for the comfortable remote control of complex robotic systems on the Martian surface in real time.

    The scientists believe that the construction of an inhabitable base on Phobos will require the use of non-conventional construction methods, since the moon’s soil consists of a loose mixture of dust and low density rock formations, as well as extremely low levels of gravity (0.0057 m/s2 compared to 9.807 m/s2 on Earth). This level of surface gravity is low enough that one could easily throw a basketball directly into space from its surface.

    For this reason, the scientists propose several engineering solutions, including the installation of support anchors to be installed deep in the ground using the force generated by impact with the surface during a high-speed landing. This is followed by the delivery of robots, which will be responsible for setting up a network of support cables, and the digging of pits for the placement of base modules, among other duties.
    Dawn on Phobos . . . and on Mars!
    © CC BY 2.0 / Les Chatfield / Dawn on Phobos
    Dawn on Phobos . . . and on Mars!

    Academics propose the deployment of six cosmonauts to a completed Phobos base aboard a single module including sleeping quarters, kitchen, bathrooms and training hall, storage area, repair facility and equipment for controlling robots. The next phase includes the addition of more modules to enable to grow exhaustible resources, including a greenhouse with equipment for biomedical experiments.

    Russia is no stranger to the exploration of Mars and its moons. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the USSR launched a series of spacecraft including flyby probes, orbiters and landers, providing humanity with its first detailed glimpse of the Red Planet. In 1988, the country launched a pair of probes to study Mars, Phobos and Deimos under the Phobos Programme. Unfortunately, the Phobos 1 probe was accidentally shut down by an erroneous command from ground control and lost en route. Phobos 2 made it to Mars’ orbit in early 1989 and transmitted several dozen images back to Earth, but soon also lost contact with ground control. The Phobos probes carried nearly two dozen complex tools, including a TV imaging system and a variety of measurement instruments, including x-ray and ultraviolet telescopes, radar, radiation detectors, and more. Phobos 2 also featured an autonomous lander designed to get a better idea of the Martian surface. The Phobos programme served as the first detailed mission to probe the Red Planet ahead of a manned mission, with a follow-up mission attempted in 1996, but never reaching Mars due to launch failure. Russia launched the Phobos-Grunt mission in 2011, but it also failed to leave near-Earth orbit.

    Phobos-Grunt
    © RIA Novosti .
    Phobos-Grunt

    The Korolev Academic Space Conference will kick off in Moscow on January 28 and run until January 31, and will include plenary sessions, discussions and round tables involving scientists, businessmen, and officials from Russia and other countries.

    Related:

    Watch Chinese Rocket Blast Off From Hainan With Satellite in Lead-Up to 2020 Mars Mission
    Mars’ Most Shattering Quakes Finally Revealed
    Scientists Say Mars is Losing Water Faster Than Previously Estimated
    Elon Musk Says SpaceX Could Send One Million People to Mars by 2050
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse