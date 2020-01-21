Register
18:45 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Tech

    'Universal Cancer Treatment' Possible Say Researchers After New Immune Cell Discovery

    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/102239/70/1022397045.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001211078094231-universal-cancer-treatment-possible-say-researchers-after-new-immune-cell-discovery/

    A cure for cancer has long been the priority of researchers across the world, but recent breakthroughs in immune system therapies have only been capable of targeting a limited number of existing cancers.

    A recently found part of the human immune system could be used to treat every cancer, according to scientists from Cardiff University on Monday.

    The Cardiff research team's new discovery of a killer immune cell could potentially lead to the creation of a "universal" cancer treatment

    While looking for ways the immune system can be used to combat cancerous cells and a means for biological defence to attack tumours, scientists discovered a T-cell inside human blood.

    The findings were published in Nature Immunology, where researches described the T-cell inside people's blood as an immune cell which can scan the body to identify any physical threats to be eliminated.

    This particular cell could target a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, ovarian, kidney cervical, and lung, while ignoring healthy cells, offering hopes of a universal cancer treatment.

    "It raises the prospect of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ cancer treatment; a single type of T-cell that could be capable of destroying many different types of cancers across the population", said Professor Andrew Sewell, the lead author on the study from Cardiff University’s School of Medicine.

    “Previously nobody believed this could be possible", he added.

    “We hope this new TCR (T-Cell Receptor) may provide us with a different route to target and destroy a wide range of cancers in all individuals".

    T-cells have the ability to "see" at a chemical level and specific receptors interact with a molecule called MR1, which exists on every cell in the Human body.

    MR1 could potentially signal the distorted metabolism ongoing within a cancerous cell to the Human immune system.

    T-cell therapies for cancer involved immune cells being removed, modified and then returned to a patient’s blood-steam in order for the cell to attack and destroy cancer cells.

    Chimeric Antigen Receptor's (CAR-T) are the most prolific of TCR's currently used, which are personalised to every recipient of the treatment but are only capable of targeting a number of cancers and have yet to be successful in combating "solid cancers" or tumours.

    It too is capable of differentiating between healthy and cancerous cells and targets only the later.

    While the treatment has not yet been tested on humans, researchers and experts say it has enormous potential.

    Related:

    Google AI Better at Screening Breast Cancer Than Doctors, Study Shows
    ‘Cancer to Humanity’: Ex-White House Adviser on Twitter Trial for Mocking Greta ‘Thunder Thighs’
    Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Announces She Is 'Cancer Free'
    US Cancer Death Rates See Steepest One-Year Drop Ever Recorded
    Tags:
    disease, immune system, cure, Cancer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse