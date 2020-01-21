Register
    UFO

    Could it be Us? UFOs 'May be Piloted by Time-Travelling Humans', Claims Scientist

    Tech
    While Unidentified Flying Objects, or UFOs are perceived by many as fodder for science fiction blockbusters, one scientist insists they are real, but offers a remarkable theory to prove his point.

    Professor Michael Masters, a biological anthropologist at Montana Technological University in Butte, believes that UFO’s are, indeed, much more than figments of the wild imagination of alien-hunters. Yet, while he contends that Unidentified Flying Objects are real, he suggests they may be piloted by “time-travelling humans” rather than aliens.

    In his new book, “Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon,” Professor Masters argues that humans of the future could quite possibly have developed the knowledge and technical means of traveling back in time to visit Earth.

    “I took a multidisciplinary approach in order to try and understand the oddities of this phenomenon. Our job as scientists is to be asking big questions and try to find answers to unknown questions. There's something going on here, and we should be having a conversation about this. We should be at the forefront of trying to find out what it is," the scientist is quoted by space.com as saying.

    ​While you might think that time-traveling humans are a far-fetched concept, Professor Masters argues that they’re more likely than alien pilots.

    He added:

    “We know we're here. We know humans exist. We know that we've had a long evolutionary history on this planet. And we know our technology is going to be more advanced in the future. I think the simplest explanation is that it is us. I'm just trying to offer what is likely the most parsimonious explanation."

    Professor Master’s novel theory has left some more than doubtful, though.

    UFO skeptic Robert Sheaffer branded the scientist’s speculations a “highly dubious claim.” Sheaffer was also dismissive of the anthropologist’s book, saying:

    “There is nothing in this book to take seriously, as it depends on the belief that “time travel” is not only possible, but real.”

    Twitter users were also split in their reaction to the theory proposed by the scientist. Some found the novel idea intriguing.

    ​Some on social media dismissed the speculations as yet more “low level” clickbait.

     

