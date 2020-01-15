Register
03:24 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Impossible’ Ghost Particles Found in Antarctica Don’t Square With Standard Model of Physics

    © Photo : Alexander Novikov’s private archive
    Tech
    Get short URL
    3454
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/75/1078047594.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001151078047533-impossible-ghost-particles-found-in-antarctica-dont-square-with-standard-model-of-physics/

    Antarctica, Earth’s lonely, almost totally uninhabited seventh continent, has been known for its many mysteries, with scientists regularly puzzled regarding some of the unexplainable phenomena going on there. Now, scientists engaging in painstakingly detailed observation of physical processes say they’ve found something that should be impossible.

    A new ‘impossible’ type of particle has been picked up by the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) experiment's particle detector balloon, NewScientist has reported, citing data compiled by researchers in 2006 and 2014, and processed and compiled into an academic paper in The Astrophysical Journal by researchers from the South Pole-based IceCube Neutrino Observatory.

    According to researchers, particles which appeared to be “extremely high-energy neutrinos” detected by ANITA’s sensors have demonstrated the ability to travel ‘through’ our planet, something that should be impossible.

    Under the Standard Model of particle physics, less energetic neutrinos (i.e. subatomic particles bearing similarities to electrons, but with no electrical charge and a tiny mass which arrive on our planet from the Sun), are easily able to pass through physical matter due to their characteristics.

    However, the issue with the neutrinos found in the data cited by researchers is that they carry extremely large amounts of energy, meaning that they should theoretically interact with other particles on our planet, but somehow don't.

    “It’s commonly said that neutrinos are ‘elusive’ or ‘ghostly’ particles because of their remarkable ability to pass through material without smashing into something,” Alex Pizzuto, study coauthor and graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s department of physics, said in an IceCube press release.

    “But at these incredible energies, neutrinos are like bulls in a china shop – they become much more likely to interact with particles in Earth,” the physicist explained.

    Having discovered these particles, physicists have been left scratching their heads regarding how their behaviour is possible under the Standard Model. Complicating matters is the fact that scientists still don’t know these high-energy neutrinos’ source of origin.

    Pizzuto confirmed that “our analysis ruled out the only remaining Standard Model astrophysical explanation of the anomalous ANITA events.” Accordingly, he speculated that “if these events are real and not just due to oddities in the detector, then they could be pointing to physics beyond the Standard Model.”

    Situated at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory consists of over 5,000 optical detectors, picking up the movement of neutrinos as they interact with hydrogen or oxygen atoms in the ice. ANITA, meanwhile, searches for high-energy neutrinos by flying a balloon over the continent with a radio antennae pointed toward the ground.

    Ibrahim Safa, another U W-M graduate student involved in the research, says that for the mystery to be solved, scientists will most likely “have to wait for the next generation of experiments, which will increase exposure and sensitivity, to get a clear understanding of this anomaly.”

    In the meanwhile, researchers will be left to speculate on how these high-energy ‘ghost particles’ are able to exist, and where they come from.

    Related:

    Undersea Robot Going on Test in Antarctic Ice as NASA Prepares for Alien Life Search
    Special Mission to Hunt for Mysterious Space ‘Travellers’ Lurking Under Antarctic Ice Cap
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse