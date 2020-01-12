Register
11:46 GMT +312 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The NASA spacecraft set to pay a visit to Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, will use an array of instruments to assess its ability to support life, the agency announced Tuesday.

    Confirmation of Alien Life ‘Imminent and Inevitable' as Probes Sent to Distant Ice World

    NASA/ JPL-Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102263/51/1022635193.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001121078013355-confirmation-of-alien-life-imminent-and-inevitable-as-probes-sent-to-distant-ice-world/

    In May 2018, astronomers provided evidence of water plume activity on Europa, the smallest of the four largest moons orbiting Jupiter, based on an updated analysis of data obtained from the Galileo space probe, with such data feeding into the suggestions that it could conceivably harbour extraterrestrial life.

    Mankind may be on the verge of receiving confirmation that alien life is out there, and we are, by far, not alone in the Universe.
    This dramatic forecast is being made ahead of two probes being sent to a mysterious moon near Earth.

    Europa is the smallest of Jupiter's four largest moons, but it is one of the more intriguing ones, as its surface is frozen, completely covered with a thick layer of ice. Scientists suggest there is a vast ocean beneath the surface.

    The incredibly smooth icy surface also makes the moon one of the most reflective in the solar system.

    “Discovery now seems inevitable and possibly imminent,” University of Melbourne researcher Cathal O’COnnell was quoted as saying by The Conversation.
    “It seems inevitable other life is out there, especially considering that life appeared on Earth so soon after the planet was formed... And the definition of "habitable" has proven to be a rather flexible concept too," said O’Connell.

    In August, NASA confirmed it would build a space probe – the Europa Clipper – to investigate Europa. It followed the announcement in April by the European Space Agency that it would put the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) in place by 2029.

    Europa Clipper's Mission to Jupiter’s Ice Moon Confirmed

    Scientists believe that mankind is on the cusp of exploring possibly the best place in our solar system to look for signs of alien life, as they suggest that Jupiter’s ice-covered moon, Europa, contains a salty global ocean.

    To determine if the conditions on Europa are, indeed, favourable for life, NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is preparing to conduct its first detailed study of the potentially habitable orb.

    NASA's spacecraft, in orbit around Jupiter, will make about 45 close passes over Europa, shifting its flight path for each flyby to move over a different location so that it eventually scans nearly the entire moon.

    Jupiter and its moon
    © Flickr / NASA Solar System Exploration
    Jupiter and its moon

    After each flyby, the spacecraft will send data back to Earth.
    The spacecraft is being sent to try to answer specific questions about Europa’s ocean, ice shell, composition and geology.

    “We are all excited about the decision that moves the Europa Clipper mission one key step closer to unlocking the mysteries of this ocean world,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.
    “We are building upon the scientific insights received from the flagship Galileo and Cassini spacecraft and working to advance our understanding of our cosmic origin, and even life elsewhere.”

    NASA is targeting to have the Europa Clipper spacecraft complete and ready for launch as early as 2023.

    NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California leads the development of the Europa Clipper mission in partnership with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for the Science Mission Directorate.

    Mystery Moon

    Europa, the smallest of the four Galilean moons orbiting Jupiter, was discovered in 1610 by Galileo Galilei and named after the Phoenician mother of King Minos of Crete and lover of Zeus (the Greek equivalent of the Roman god Jupiter).

    Slightly smaller than Earth's Moon, Europa is primarily made of silicate rock and has a water-ice crust, with a very thin atmosphere, composed primarily of oxygen.
    In addition to Earth-bound telescope observations, Europa has been examined by a succession of space-probe flybys, the first occurring in the early 1970s.

    The mysterious moon has the smoothest surface of any known solid object in the Solar System, resulting in the hypothesis that a water ocean exists beneath it, which could conceivably harbour alien life. Scientists have theorised that the icy crust is anywhere from 20 to 50 kilometres (12 to 30 miles) thick, and that the subsurface ocean is as much as 100 km (60 miles) deep, meaning the moon would have from 2-3 times as much water as the Earth's oceans. Life on Europa's surface would be far more daunting, with temperatures at the equator peaking at a high of -50 C and radiation levels averaging 5.4 Sv (540 rem) of radiation per day, which is approximately 1,800 times the average annual dose we experience at sea level.

    In addition, the Hubble Space Telescope detected water vapour plumes on Europa, similar to those observed on Saturn's moon Enceladus.

    Two views of Jupiter's ice-covered moon, Europa
    © AP Photo / NASA
    Two views of Jupiter's ice-covered moon, Europa

    In May 2018, astronomers provided evidence of water plume activity on Europa, after updated analysis of data obtained from the Galileo space probe, which orbited Jupiter from 1995 to 2003.

    The Galileo mission, launched in 1989, provides the bulk of current data on Europa, as no spacecraft has yet landed on Europa.

    Related:

    Jupiter, Venus Appear to 'Collide' in the Night Sky - Video
    Can Jupiter's Massive Gravitational Pull Help Humans Find Aliens?
    NASA Confirms Europa Clipper Mission to Jupiter’s Moon
    NASA Study Confirms Water Vapour Above Jupiter’s Moon Europa Fuelling Hopes of Possible Life
    Tags:
    Galileo, Galileo program, NASA, NASA, NASA, Europa Clipper Probe, Europa, Jupiter, Jupiter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse