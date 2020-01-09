Register
05:09 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Volcano eruption , cloud of ash

    Scientists Finally Provide Answer to Mysterious Hum Heard Around World

    © Photo : Pixabay/Pexels
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107569/53/1075695351.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001091077985178-scientists-finally-provide-answer-mysterious-hum/

    A new study has found that the mysterious seismic hums detected around the world were likely caused by an unusual geologic event.

    The hums are said to have been an unconventional ‘announcement’ of a geological event – the birth of a new volcano off the coast of the island of Mayotte, located between Madagascar and Mozambique in the Indian Ocean. The new findings provide a detailed, one-year timeline of the event, detailing how magma from a reservoir about 20 miles (35 kilometers) under the ocean floor migrated upward, travelling through Earth's crust until it reached the seafloor and created the new volcano.

    "It took only [a] few weeks for the magma to propagate from the upper mantle to the seafloor, where a new submarine volcano was born," study lead researcher Simone Cesca, a seismologist at the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, Germany, told Live Science in an email.

    The article published online in the journal Nature Geoscience explained that the hum was detected by global earthquake-monitoring agencies back in May 2018, along with thousands of earthquakes near Mayotte, including a magnitude-5.9 quake, the largest ever detected in the region. Afterwards, weird hums were detected in November 2018, with some lasting up to 40 minutes, buzzing around the world. The researchers have found more than 400 such signals since then, Cesca said.

    In 2019, a French oceanographic mission showed that a new volcano had been born near Mayotte. It was huge, measuring about 3.1 miles (5 km) long and almost a half-mile (0.8 km) high. Researchers have since suggested that the hums were connected to the volcano – possibly caused by a shrinking underground magma chamber, given that Mayotte has sunk and moved several inches since the earthquakes began.

    Researchers used data gathered worldwide and detected how magma from a 9-mile-wide (15 km) reservoir flowed upward diagonally until it reached the seafloor, leading to a submarine eruption, Cesca said. As the magma moved, it "triggered energetic earthquakes along its path to the surface," he said. "In fact, we reconstructed the upward migration of magma by following the upward migration of earthquakes."

    The magma path then became a highway of sorts, allowing magma to flow out of the reservoir to the seafloor, where it built the volcano. It caused Mayotte to sink almost 20 centimetres, as the area above the reservoir, called the overburden, weakened, creating small faults and fractures there. When earthquakes related to the volcano and tectonic plates shook this particular area above the reservoir, they triggered "the resonance of the deep reservoir and generate[d] the peculiar, very long period signals," Cesca said, referring to the seismic hums.

    Although the volcano is now formed, earthquakes may still rattle the area. 

    "There are still possible hazards for the island of Mayotte today," study senior researcher and head of the section Physics of Earthquakes and Volcanoes at the GFZ Torsten Dahm, said in a statement. "The Earth's crust above the deep reservoir could continue to collapse, triggering stronger earthquakes."

    Related:

    Shishaldin Volcano's Eruption Causes Flight Delays in Alaska - Reports
    Military Aircraft Crashes Near Sabalan Volcano in Northwestern Iran - Video
    New Volcano Formation Heralded by Hundreds of Earthquakes, Scientists Reveal
    Fire in the Sky: Hints of Active Volcanoes Found on Venus, New Study Says
    Tags:
    Volcano, earthquake, geology
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse