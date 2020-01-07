Register
13:24 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Figure LB-1: Accretion of gas onto a stellar black hole from its blue companion star, through a truncated accretion disk (Artist impression)

    Wandering Black Holes Found in Dwarf Galaxies May Offer Clues to ‘Cosmic Monsters’ Baffling Science

    © Photo : YU Jingchuan / Beijing Planetarium
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107742/39/1077423967.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001071077964941-wandering-black-holes-found-in-dwarf-galaxies-may-offer-clues-to-cosmic-monsters-baffling-science-/

    Born shortly after the Big Bang, supermassive black holes have perplexed astronomers for years, as they puzzle over how the cosmic monsters with masses millions or billions of times larger than the sun came into being.

    Scientists may be one step closer to finding out how supermassive black holes with masses millions or billions of times larger than the sun came into being, as new observations have revealed an amazing discovery presented at the American Astronomical Society's meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, on 4-8 January, 2020.

    A lot about the formation of black holes remains a mystery, particularly when it comes to the initial masses of the progenitors, or "seeds", of supermassive black holes. The "seed" black holes that might exist in the Universe are too far away to offer any clues.

    So a team of scientists puzzling over the mystery identified 13 dwarf galaxies within a billion light year radius of the Earth that they say "almost certainly" harbor a black hole.

    According to the study, A New Sample of (Wandering) Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies from High Resolution Radio Observations, still awaiting peer review, published in pre-print last year, the astronomers unexpectedly came across black holes "wandering" in dwarf galaxies in the process.

    Dwarf Galaxy
    © Flickr / Hubble Heritage
    Dwarf Galaxy
    "This work has taught us that we must broaden our searches for massive black holes in dwarf galaxies beyond their centers to get a more complete understanding of the population and learn what mechanisms helped form the first massive black holes in the early Universe," co-author Amy Reines, an assistant professor at Montana State University, said in a statement.

    Dwarf galaxies, with masses approximately 100 times smaller than the Milky Way, are thought to be some of the smallest in the Universe to possess black holes.

    The black holes themselves have been estimated to have masses that are around 400,000 times the size of the sun.

    The study identified over a hundred dwarf galaxies from the NASA-Sloan Atlas - a galaxy catalogue.

    These were subsequently observed using high-resolution images from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) - a centimetre-wavelength radio astronomy observatory located in central New Mexico.

    Very Large Array Radiotelescope
    © CC BY 2.0 / nerolf / Very Large Array Radiotelescope
    Very Large Array Radiotelescope

    Reine and his colleagues then narrowed the list down to the 13 dwarf galaxies they believed offered the strongest evidence for hosting massive black holes actively consuming the material around them.

    In about half of these, the black hole was not at the centre, with many significantly off-from-centre.

    This positioning is highly unusual in larger galaxies like the Milky Way but more common in dwarf galaxies.

    In fact, according to the study's authors, as many as half of massive black holes in dwarf galaxies are considered "wandering" and are located on the outskirts of the galaxy, suggesting that the galaxies had once merged with another, knocking the black hole off-centre.

    "We hope that studying them and their galaxies will give us insights into how similar black holes in the early Universe formed and then grew, through galactic mergers over billions of years, producing the supermassive black holes we see in larger galaxies today, with masses of many millions or billions of times that of the sun," said Reines.

    Related:

    Astronomers Spot Monster Black Hole That ‘Should Not Even Exist in Our Galaxy’
    Does Supermassive Black Hole in Heart of Milky Way Have Hidden Friend?
    First Black Hole Image Awarded ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ by Science Journal
    Frenzy-Feeding Black Holes Grow Even 'Deadlier' as They Swallow Stray Stars, Scientist Warns
    Tags:
    dwarf galaxy, Very Large Array, Very Large Array, American Astronomical Society, black holes, supermassive black hole, black hole, black hole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse