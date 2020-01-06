Register
    A Nokia phone

    The 90s Called, They Want Their Phone Back: Nokia Hints It May Revive Another Legendary Handset

    HMD Global, the Finland-based mobile phone maker which began rereleasing Nokia’s most popular 1990s’era phones in late 2016, has enjoyed unexpectedly high demand for the ‘classic’ handsets, banking on their simplicity and durability, along with a healthy dose of nostalgia.

    HMD chief product officer Juho Sarvikas has dropped a hint that the company may roll out a new modern retro cellphone, apparently in time for the Chinese New Year.

    In a tweet over the weekend featuring pictures of his new pair of retro-style Adidas trainers for the upcoming 2020 Consumer Electronics Show and the 2020 Mobile World Congress, Sarvikas quipped that the new shoes can only mean one thing: “that we should launch a new #nokia #original @nokiamobile.”

    Sarvikas’s followers wanted more details, but Sarvikas and Nokia Mobile have kept mum, urging users to “watch this space for the latest announcements.” No information was offered on which retro model may be getting resurrected.

    This year’s Consumer Electronics Show is set to kick off in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Mobile World Congress, meanwhile, will start on February 24 in Barcelona.

    Largely run by former Nokia executives, HMD gained the right to sell Nokia-branded handsets in 2016, two years after the Finnish company’s phone business was bought by Microsoft. Although it develops and produces modern Android-based phones, the company owes a large portion of its success to the rerelease of iconic 90s and early 2000s phones, including the Nokia 8110, the Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 220, Nokia 105 and Nokia 800. Back in its heyday, Nokia was a pioneer of advanced cellphone technology and the developer of possibly the world’s first proto-smartphone, the Nokia 9000 Communicator. Today, HMD Global is attempting to revive some of the brand’s lost market share and glory, selling 4.8 million smartphones in Q2 2019.

