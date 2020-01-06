Register
15:59 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Human brain

    Unique Type of Signal Buzzing Through Human Brain Discovered by Scientists

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105625/98/1056259833.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001061077958539-unique-type-of-signal-buzzing-through-human-brain-discovered-by-scientists/

    The human brain is often compared to computers, and while the analogy is a bit of a stretch, on some levels they perform tasks in similar ways, using the power of an electrical voltage to carry out various operations.

    Scientists have revealed a unique form of cell messaging occurring in the human brain that's never been seen before, capable of boosting the processing power of the human brain, allowing us to understand and solve complicated problems.

    Research carried out by scientists from institutes in Germany and Greece hints that currently we might be underestimating the computation power of the brain.

    The study, “Dendritic action potentials and computation in human layer 2/3 cortical neurons”, published in Science on 3 January, identifies previously unknown electrical activity in neural dendrites in sections of tissue removed during surgery on epileptic patients.

    "The dendrites are central to understanding the brain because they are at the core of what determines the computational power of single neurons," study co-author Matthew Larkum, a neuroscientist at Humboldt University of Berlin, told Walter Beckwith at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

    Dendrites, tree-like appendages, are found at the end of a neuron.

    Scientists had carried out similar experiments on rats, but the signals they observed buzzing through the human cells were very different.

    Analysing them using fluorescent microscopy, the neurologists found individual cells in the cortex used not just the usual sodium ions to “fire”, but calcium as well.

    The combination of positively charged ions generated ripples of voltage never seen before, referred to as calcium-mediated dendritic action potentials, or dCaAPs.

    To ensure the discoveries weren't unique to people with epilepsy, the team double checked their results in a handful of samples taken from brain tumours.

    To date, the physiology behind the human brain still holds many secrets.

    Computer simulated pyramidal neurons
    © Flickr / Wellcome Images
    Computer simulated pyramidal neurons

    One possibility put forward by scientists as to why the brain is so capable, is the thickness of the human brain's cortical layers, particularly layers 2 and 3, which contain a disproportionate amount of brain matter compared to other species, as well as numerous neurons with large dendritic trees.

    Almost all that is known about active dendrites has been determined by studying the brains of rodents.

    The researchers had directly probed the active properties of layer 2 and 3 dendrites in the slices of human brain tissue, when they revealed several new classes of electrical activity unique to pyramidal neurons in these layers, unknown and far more complex than in all other neurons studied to date.

    By modeling these unique electrical properties, Larkum and his colleagues demonstrated that the properties allowed single neurons to solve computational problems which were considered to require multi-layer neural networks.

    "The experiments were very challenging, so to push the questions past just repeating what has been done in rodents already was very satisfying," said Larkum.

    However, he noted that almost nothing is known about these dendrites in other species and it remains to be seen if this particular dendritic activity is uniquely complex in humans.

    "We are missing the information about how they operate when the whole brain is active, which can help in answering this question," said Larkum.

    Related:

    Pentagon's Plans to Introduce Cybernetic Enhancements to Create Supersoldiers – Report
    Russian Scientists Build Biomorphic Neuron Able to Imitate Brainwork
    Increased Screen Time Linked to Lower Brain Development in Children - Study
    Tags:
    neurons, Brain, brain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse