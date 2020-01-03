Register
22:22 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    ISS astronauts adjust truss above New Zealand

    Spaceflights Can Carry Yet Unknown Risk, Study on ISS Reveals

    © NASA . handout
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107573/27/1075732784.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001031077935137-spaceflights-risk-study-iss/

    Although researchers have been preparing for future long missions to Mars or the Moon for years, there are still lacunes in aerospace medicine and psychology, namely the impact that journeys far away from Earth could have on a human. Dr Serena Auñón-Chancellor, who is also an astronaut, might have helped to shed some light on this terra incognito.

    Member of NASA's Astronaut Corps and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine Serena Auñón-Chancellor from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and a team of researchers have revealed previously unknown risks for participants of long-duration space travels, Phys.org reports. According to their study paper, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, an astronaut, working on the International Space Station (ISS) was discovered to have a clot in the internal jugular vein, or internal jugular venous thrombosis, which is said to be the result of stagnant blood flow.

    "These new findings demonstrate that the human body still surprises us in space. We still haven't learned everything about Aerospace Medicine or Space Physiology", the astronaut/doctor said.

    As the report points out, nobody in the astronaut’s family is known to have had such blood clots. This ISS crew member had also not complained about headaches or florid complexion, while these are common in zero-gravity.

    The astronaut was one of 11 crew members who took part in the study, which looked into the internal the state of their jugular veins, namely its structure and function, as all of them have to endure headward shifts of blood and other fluids.

    During the mission, they underwent ultrasound examinations in different positions under a special schedule. At one of these, carried out two months after their trip started, the astronaut was suspected of having a blood clot in the left internal jugular vein thrombosis, which was later confirmed during a follow-up procedure.

    International Space Station
    © CC0
    Christmas in Space: ISS Crew Bakes Cookies for Santa, Wows Online Crowd
    As the report points out, it was the first time that NASA had registered such a condition, which prompted specialists to weigh the risks of anticoagulation therapy in space conditions or the clot blocking a vessel, which could kill a person. Additional difficulties were linked to challenges of using syringes in microgravity and the lack of anticoagulation-reversal agents, which should be paired with a blood thinner available on board.

    Nevertheless, the object of the study started the injections with the available blood-thinner enoxaparin, while anticoagulation-reversing drugs were later sent by a supply spacecraft along with an oral medication. Although the therapy resulted in the reduction of the clot, even 90 days of treatment could not restore the spontaneous blood flow. So, the astronaut took the medication until his return to Earth.

    The ultrasound following the return revealed that there was still a flattened clot, which was gone, however, 10 days after landing. Even six months after landing, the astronaut showed no symptoms. However, the newly-discovered risks still need further research, which could be critical for future travellers to Mars or other long missions.

    "The biggest question that remains is how would we deal with this on an exploration class mission to Mars? How would we prepare ourselves medically? More research must be performed to further elucidate clot formation in this environment and possible countermeasures", she explained.

    Related:

    What’s for Dinner? NASA Prepares to Feed Astronauts With Feces on Mars Trip
    If a Trip to Mars Doesn't Kill You It Might Cause Massive Brain Damage and More
    Astronauts Aboard ISS Capture Breathtaking Moments From Above Earth’s Surface
    Tags:
    astronaut, International Space Station, Earth, NASA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse