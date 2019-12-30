Register
22:34 GMT +330 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An artist's concept of a Soviet space shuttle and heavy-lift launch vehicle. (Soviet Military Power, 1986)

    Veteran Soviet Cosmonaut Reveals What Russia Needs to Do to Add Some Oomph to Its Space Programme

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105360/82/1053608297.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912301077904312-veteran-soviet-cosmonaut-reveals-what-russia-needs-to-do-to-add-some-oomph-to-its-space-programme/

    Once enjoying nearly uncontested superiority in space with its group of space stations, fleets of robots exploring distant planets and plans to prepare for a Mars mission as soon as the early 2000s, Russia’s space programme has faced growing competition recently not only from other countries, but from private space companies such as SpaceX.

    Gennady Padalka, a veteran Soviet and Russian cosmonaut best known for his record 437-day stay aboard the Mir space station, has offered his perspective on what’s holding back the Russian space programme, and what the country can do to get it back on track.

    “Over the past two decades, the space sector has really given up ground. There are several reasons for this. First of all, the technological lag: the Russian segment of the International Space Station is built on technologies dating back to the 1980s. Promising modules, including the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module and the Science Power Module, remain grounded, even though they were supposed to become part of our segment back in 2008 or 2009. The well-made and reliable but long-obsolete Soyuz spacecraft is undergoing endless modernizations,” Padalka explained.

    Secondly, the cosmonaut argued that even the relatively modest budget devoted to Russia’s space programme (about $2 billion US in 2018) was not being used effectively. “The ineffective and inappropriate use of budget and commercial funds in the sector is an issue regularly reported on in the media,” he said.

    Space station Mir
    © Wikipedia /
    Space station Mir

    “Third is the lack of qualified specialists,” Padalka said, explaining that “there has been a significant bias in favour of managers, lawyers, economists and financiers” over engineers.

    “The top management of foreign space agencies and companies, as a rule, consists of professionals with an excellent engineering or technical education, of representatives of scientific communities, specialists in the field of applied physics. This by the way is what our space design bureaus and collectives had in the 1960s and 1970s, under our outstanding designers Korolev, Glushko, Chelomei,” the cosmonaut said.
    Valentina Tereshkova and Soviet rocket scientist Sergei Korolev.
    © Sputnik /
    Valentina Tereshkova and Soviet rocket scientist Sergei Korolev.

    Padalka stressed that in his view, the current generation of people in the Russian space programme should not rest on their Soviet-era laurels, and should not be driven by “ideas and dreams,” but by real achievements. “It’s as if we are waiting for some kind of miracle, but there will be no miracles,” he warned.

    Padalka also offered praise for SpaceX chief Elon Musk, saying the CEO of the private space company was smart enough to surround himself with a team of young specialists armed “with fantastic ideas and projects. It reminds me of the time of Sergei Pavlovich Korolev, under whose leadership was a command of engineers who were not afraid to create something new, take risks and take responsibility,” the cosmonaut noted.

    In any event,  Padalka emphasized that the next 10-20 years will be filled with “epoch-making events” akin to those of the 1960s and 1970s, when humanity first made its foray into space.

    Soviet vision from 1988 of a Mars mission using nuclear propulsion technology.
    © Photo : SOVIET SPACE PROGRAM
    Soviet vision from 1988 of a Mars mission using nuclear propulsion technology.

    Oleg Kononenko, another veteran of the Russian cosmonautics programme, holds a different view. “There is no stagnation. Everything is fine and we have good prospects. Next year three new, young cosmonauts will fly, so everything is fine,” he said.

    The Russian space programme has experienced a decline in its activities compared to its heyday from the 1960s to the 1980s. However, its tried and tested Soyuz rockets and Soyuz spacecraft continue to send cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS, while NASA continues to purchase Russian-made engines for its own rockets. Furthermore, Russia has announced ambitious plans for manned missions to the Moon, and has built the new Vostochny Cosmodrome (which is still partly under construction) to reduce dependence on the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Other initiatives include plans to create a new super-heavy-lift launch vehicle, essential for long-term missions to the Moon or Mars, to replace the Energiya super-heavy launch vehicle, whose production was discontinued after the collapse of the USSR.

    Related:

    Russian-German Space Telescope Begins Composing Map of Universe - Academy of Sciences
    Russian Cosmonauts Plan Two Spacewalks at International Space Station Next Year - Source
    Thirty-Five Foreign Launches of ICBMs Detected By Russian Armed Forces' Unified Space System - MoD
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse