Russia, US to Discuss Lunar Gateway Station 'Closer to Spring' - Head of Roscosmos

"[It will happen] closer to the spring, I think. We looked at all the pros and cons based on the interest in maintaining station and its non-stop work," Rogozin said, when asked about possible talks between NASA and Roscosmos.
In 2017, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on setting up a lunar orbit station together. However, Russia later decided to drop out as its role in the project was not a very big one — it would have been responsible for life support systems and an airlock module. NASA then mentioned that Russia might be tasked with building a spacecraft to bring cosmonauts and astronauts to the station.
In addition, the US was more interested in Lunar orbit while Russia would like to study the satellite's surface. For a long time, Russia's participation remained undecided until Rogozin said in late December that Roscosmos was ready to take part in the talks with NASA.
