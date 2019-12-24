Proton-M Rocket Launches Russian Meteorological Satellite - Video

A Russian Proton-M carrier rocket with an Electro-L meteorological satellite is being launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The first satellite of this type was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2011. However, five years later it went out of service. In 2015, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos launched a second Electro-L satellite that is still functioning in orbit.

The Proton-M is the largest carrier rocket in Russia's fleet of space launch vehicles. The rocket has taken dozens of Russian-made and foreign satellites into orbit since it was first commissioned in 2001.

