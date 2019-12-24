Register
12:27 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nativity set

    From Church of Apostles to Origin of Philistines: Top 5 Most Exciting Biblical Discoveries of 2019

    © CC BY 2.0 / Trishhhh
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107095/01/1070950103.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912241077756442-from-church-of-apostles-to-origin-of-philistines-top-5-most-exciting-biblical-discoveries-of-2019/

    Looking back at the discoveries made in modern history, one can assume that people have already learned and discovered many details about the events that occurred in Biblical times. Yet, scientists continued to surprise the world throughout the year 2019.

    This year seemed quite busy for scientists with media outlets reporting on an almost daily basis about major and minor archaeological discoveries, which ranged from mosaics and ancient texts to churches and villages. Here is a list of the most exciting Biblical discoveries of 2019. We are in the final days of 2019, which means that it’s time, to sum up, the results.

    Biblical War

    The stone altar discovered in the ancient city of Ataroth, Jordan this year, shed light on a war between the ancient kingdom of Moab and the kingdom of Israel. The war is mentioned in the Hebrew Bible, which tells how the King of Moab, Mesha, grew frustrated with having to pay a yearly tribute of thousands of lambs, and a vast amount of wool to its neighbour and decided to go to war with the kingdom of Israel. 

    The 2800-year-old altar was discovered in 2010, but it was only this year that scientists deciphered its content which was written partly in the Moabite language and partly in Hieratic – an Egyptian system of writing. Inscriptions confirmed the events described in the Hebrew Bible – that King Mesha and his forces conquered Ataroth and looted the city.

    Legendary Church of Apostles?

    Archaeologists from Israel and the United States this year, uncovered what could be the legendary Church of Apostles. The 1400-year-old structure with delicate mosaics and carved marble was unearthed in northern Israel on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. Scientists believe that the structure is located on the site of an ancient fishing village Bethsaida, the place where Jesus Christ supposedly fed thousands of people with five loaves of bread and two fish. Hence, it could be the legendary Church of Apostles, which was built to honour Christ’s first apostles – Andrew and Peter. 

    However, the researchers’ claim is disputed by other scientists, who in turn alleged that they had discovered Bethsaida at a site called et-Tell.

    Mosaic Depicting Christ’s Famous Miracle

    In most cases, scientists make discoveries examining new sites, but sometimes they stumble upon remarkable findings in places that were known to them for decades. That is what happened with the mosaic depicting one of Christ’s famous miracles. Researchers from the Zinman Institute of Archaeology have spent decades excavating the Burnt Church located in the Sea of Galilee, and only this year, they discovered the mosaic under layers of ashes. It shows the saviour feeding crowds of people with five loaves of bread and two fish.

    The Place Where Jesus Appeared After Resurrection

    The location of Emmaus, an ancient village where Christ was said to have been seen after his resurrection, has been a topic of heated scientific debates for a long time. In the Gospel of Luke, the apostle writes that Christ appeared before his followers on the road to Emmaus, which is 60 stadia or 10-12 kilometres from Jerusalem. Israel Finkelstein, professor emeritus at the Institute of Archaeology at Tel Aviv University in Israel, and Thomas Römer, a professor of biblical studies at Collège de France, claim that the archaeological site of Kiriath-Jearim is in fact Emmaus. Researchers say that the fortifications at the archaeological site match the description of Emmaus in the Gospel. However, other places are also contending, along with Kiriath-Jearim.

    Origin of the Philistines

    One of the most exciting biblical discoveries of this year was made not with a shovel, pickaxe or brush, but in a biological laboratory with the help of a DNA test. Historians and archaeologists have spent decades trying to determine the origin of the Philistines, an ancient people that lived in the land of Canaan between 12 century BC and 604 BC. Today that territory is located in modern Israel, Lebanon and northwestern Jordan. The Philistines are mentioned in the Hebrew Bible as well as by ancient Egyptians. A study of these texts led scientists to the city of Ashkelon, where they found the remains of 10 individuals. After conducting DNA tests, researchers found that the Philistines descended from people who migrated from Greece, Sardinia and even Iberia, which is now Spain and Portugal.

    Tags:
    Gospel, Israel, Jerusalem, archaeology, Jesus Christ, Bible
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse