22:39 GMT +323 December 2019
    Ruinas de Machu Picchu (imagen de archivo)

    Hidden ‘Entranceway’ to Alleged Tomb of Incan Leader Might Have Been Found

    The remains of the Incan Empire keep attracting researchers and history fans from all over the world who want to get closer to what is left of what was the most developed civilisation in the Americas. While tourists travel primarily to Machu Picchu in Peru, other sites in the Cusco region also have something to offer.

    The archaeological site of Vitcos, which used to be a residence for Inca nobles and a refuge for those who refused to submit to the Spanish, has become a Peruvian archaeological treasure. As Amazon Prime’s “Mysterious World of the Inca” has revealed, it might also be the final resting of one of the Incan resistance’s key figures.

    According to the documentary, Inca Manco, who took the throne after the death of Huascar, resided in this once large settlement along with refugees, “who did not want to bow down to the Spanish subjugation”. Although he at first collaborated with the Spaniards, he later fought against them, leading the resistance and was killed in 1544. His alleged grave has remained hidden for centuries.

    “The grave of Inca Manco is on the south side, where the river is called Pachamama. On the banks of the river below is a stone, in the Inca style, and on the back of it is a kind of entranceway. This is probably the tomb of Inca Manco, because this is where he was killed”, the series explained.

    The documentary points out that there are “numerous strange and mysterious places called Huaca” with idols that are believed to have supernatural powers.

    “In addition to artificially created shrines, a Huaca could be practically anything, such as a strangely shaped stone, mountains, springs, or lakes”, the series said.

    Inca Children Were Offered to the Gods in Horrific Sacrifice Rituals, Scientists Claim
    Apart from heroes and shrines, the documentary gives a glimpse into another indispensable part of life in this empire.

    “An inseparable part of the costume is a wool pouch for coca, a long tradition in the Andes, if there was no coca, there would be no Peru. The Indians liked it so much that they gave it precedence over gold, silver and other gemstones”, it concluded.

    history, archeology, Inca Empire, Machu Picchu, Peru
