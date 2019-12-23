China Creates Alcohol-Driven UAV Capable of Staying In Flight For 12 Hours - Reports

Chinese scientists have tested the experimental FY-36 UAV, which has an engine system driven by methanol - the simplest alcohol, and it is capable of staying in flight for almost 12 hours, the South China Morning Post reported.
The vehicle, developed by the institutions Feye UAV Technology, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, and Chinese Academy of Science, weighs 15 kg, has four airscrews, and is capable of reaching a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour.
Commenting on the test-flights, General Manager of Feye UAV Technology Zhang Wenyu described the methanol-powered engine as a "game-changing" technology.
While the FY-36 is capable of carrying up to three kilograms, it was designed to perform tasks such as power line inspection, search and rescue missions, geological mapping, and military intelligence gathering.
