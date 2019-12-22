Landing of Boeing CST-100 Starliner After Failed Docking to ISS

On Friday, NASA and Boeing carried out a long-awaited unmanned test flight of the new Starliner spacecraft, with the crew capsule failing to dock with the International Space Station as planned.

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft is landing on the Earth's surface after Friday's failed docking to the International Space Station (ISS).

The day before, NASA said that the Starliner's orbit is "stable" and the American had engineers evaluated the condition of the capsule as "healthy".

The CST-100 Starliner was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida atop an Atlas V carrier rocket for its first unmanned test flight. The spacecraft, however, failed to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) due to the failure of an automated timer.

