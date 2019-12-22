Register
16:03 GMT +322 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Apple Inc logo

    Apple Offers $1 Million Hacking Bounty to Find Security Flaws in Devices

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/104874/71/1048747150.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912221077719467-apple-offers-1-million-hacking-bounty-to-find-security-flaws-in-devices/

    Apple has been running an invitation-based bug bounty program for selected security researchers only, but announced impending changes to it earlier this year at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.

    Apple has opened a hacking program that will offer cash prizes to people who discover bugs and security flaws in the company's full range of devices, ZDNet reported on Friday.

    To make it official, Apple has published a new page on its website, detailing the bug bounty program's rules, along with a breakdown of the rewards researchers can earn.

    The program, called Apple Security Bounty, is expanding on an earlier-launched invitation-only project dated 2016 to seek out holes in Apple’s iPhone security.

    The new, expanded version will for the first time include iPads, Apple laptops and desktops, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, according to the official announcement of the move back in August, at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.

    A range of bounty prizes are on offer for anyone who can discover bugs that affect multiple devices, with an additional 50 percent bonus for bugs discovered in any of its software that is in beta.

    To qualify for a prize, hackers or security experts need to submit a detailed description of the bug, with the Cupertino-based tech giant able to replicate the issue and conclude the steps as described cause the exploit or bug with reasonable reliability.

    “Proof of concept” submissions will also be eligible for prizes, but only at half the value of a fully detailed and replicable report.

    The top prize of $1 million will go to those who can successfully engineer a “zero-click”’ attack.

     The latter is something that allows access to another person’s device without needing the original owner to click on a malicious link.

    Other prizes range from $25,000 to $500,000, and include lockscreen bypass hacks, cracking into an iCloud account, and allowing unauthorised apps access to sensitive data.

    Back in August Apple also announced it will provide selected security researchers with access to special "hackable" phones.

    These devices, with most security features disabled, have existed for years at Apple and have been used by employees to hunt bugs before prototypes are sent to mass-production.

    ​Now, the company will be providing vetted security researchers with access to these devices to aid with hunting down bugs in its code.

    Related:

    US Sanctions 'Evil Corp' over $100 Million Hack
    US Authorities Arrest Minor Allegedly Aligned With Group That Hacked Jack Dorsey
    How 'Bout Them Apples? iPhone Users Consume Adult Content More Actively than Android Users - PornHub
    iSatellite? Apple Reportedly Working on Secret Space Communications Network
    WikiLeaks Releases CIA Tools for Stealthy Hacking of Apple's Operating System
    Apple to Pay One Million Dollar Bounty to Anyone Who Can Hack iPhone
    Tags:
    bugs, computer bugs, Hacking, hacking, iPhone, Apple, Apple, Apple
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Roscosmos Unveils Its Pin-up Calendar Let's Go to Space
    Beauties in Orbit: Roscosmos Unveils Its 2020 Pin-Up Calendar
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse