Register
17:09 GMT +321 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA animation of a gamma-ray burst

    Deadly Gamma-Rays Can Fry the DNA of Any Living Thing They Encounter, Scientist Warns

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/102540/22/1025402206.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912211077703185-deadly-gamma-rays-can-fry-dna-of-any-lifeform-making-mistake-of-crossing-their-path-scientist-warns/

    Last month, astronomers reported observing the most powerful gamma-ray burst ever recorded, with the exceptionally powerful light seen using Earth-based instruments from a galaxy some five billion light years away.

    Alien lifeforms and human space travellers of the distant future beware: being too close to a powerful gamma-ray burst produced by the collision of two neutron stars won’t just kill you –it will fry your DNA, Ohio State University astrophysicist Dr. Paul Sutter has warned.

    In an article for LiveScience, the academic explains that while astrophysicists previously believed that gamma-ray bursts were dangerous “only if you were in the narrow path of one of the jets coming from the explosion”, new data compiled by a pair of Danish scientists appears to show that “these eruptions are bad news all around and may send deadly rays at a far wider angle than previously thought.”

    Short bursts of gamma-ray radiation, resulting from the collision of distant neutron stars (i.e. the collapsed, immensely dense cores of giant stars) are created as beams of matter and energy which is tightly wound up and launched up and away from the stars’ cores, visible “as giant, brief searchlights racing away from the collision.”

    “When those searchlights happen to point at Earth, we get a pulse of gamma-rays,” Sutter explained.

    Previously, it was believed that because these jets of energy are relatively narrow, and they’re not dangerous to lifeforms if not observed head-on.

    However, “it turns out that jets form and move away from the site of the neutron star merger in a messy, complicated way,” the astrophysicist added. “Gas clouds twist and tangle up on each other, and the flows of radiation and material away from the central black hole” (resulting from the collision) “don’t come in a neat and orderly line. The result is utter, destructive chaos."

    In a recent study, Dr. Markus Ahlers and Lea Halser, a pair of astrophysicists from the University of Copenhagen, explored the behaviour of these gas clouds, discovering that occasionally, the clouds collide with one another, producing shockwaves which Sutter noted could then accelerate “and power their own sets of radiation and high-energy particles, known as cosmic rays.”

    When combined with other particles, these rays can decay into neutrinos – an extremely small subatomic particle which interacts with weak subatomic forces and gravity.

    According to Sutter, “the neutrinos themselves are a sign that ferocious, deadly nuclear reactions are happening farther away from the centre of the jets. We don’t yet know exactly how far the danger zone extends, but better safe than sorry. So, in summary: just don’t go anywhere near colliding neutron stars,” the scientist concludes.

    First observed in the mid-1960s by space-based satellites built to monitor covert nuclear weapons tests on Earth, gamma-ray bursts were first detected by Earth-based observers only in January of this year, when scientists observing the most powerful gamma-ray burst ever recorded. The flash was so powerful that it was thought to have released more energy in the space of mere seconds than our Sun will create over its entire 10-billion-year lifespan. The burst was calculated to have originated some 5 billion light years from Earth.

    Related:

    Scientists Shocked After Spotting Creation of Fast-Moving Siberian Ice Stream From Space
    Scientists Reportedly Discover "Iron Snow Piles" in Earth's Core
    UK Scientists Record Fish ‘Singing’ Underwater, Mix The Sounds Into Jingle Bells Song
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse