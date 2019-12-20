Register
21:20 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    CST-100 Starliner

    Starliner's Botched Launch: Why Boeing's Spacecraft Failed to Dock With ISS, and What Happens Next

    © Photo : NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/102661/94/1026619494.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912201077689167-starliners-botched-launch-why-boeings-spacecraft-failed-to-dock-with-iss-and-what-happens-next/

    On Friday, NASA and Boeing carried out a long-awaited unmanned test flight of the new Starliner spacecraft, with the crew capsule failing to dock with the International Space Station as planned.

    Boeing’s $4.2 billion CST-100 Starliner crew capsule programme faced a major setback today after two glitches caused the spacecraft to veer off course. Here’s what happened:

    The test flight got off to a good start, with the capsule lifting off aboard an Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 6:36 am EST.

    In the minutes that followed, the rocket successfully jettisoned its solid boosters, the main booster engine was cut off, with the Centaur rocket stage separating and ascending above the jettisoned engine. After that, the special ‘aeroskirt’ designed to improve the crew capsule’s aerodynamic properties was jettisoned. Finally, the Centaur’s main engine was cut off, after which the Starliner module itself separated and floated into orbit.

    The entire process is illustrated in this handy infographic, courtesy of United Launch Alliance.
    © United Launch Alliance
    Starliner Flight Profile

    ‘Off-Nominal Insertion’

    About 30 minutes after launch, after Starliner had separated from the rocket it used to piggyback to space, Boeing Space tweeted that the the capsule had suffered “an off-nominal insertion,” meaning it failed to put itself onto the course that would allow it to reach the ISS as planned.

    In a press conference Friday morning, NASA and Boeing officials including NASA Chief Jim Bridenstine confirmed that they are looking to bring the spacecraft back down to Earth, since the capsule had burned too much of its fuel during an orbital insertion burn attempt to allow it to rendezvous with the ISS.

    What Happened?

    According to Bridenstine, the capsule suffered from an “anomaly” affecting its Mission Elapsed Time (MET) timer, which caused the spacecraft to erroneously conclude that it “was in an orbital insertion when it was not,” and to veer off course. Engineers have yet to figure out exactly what caused that malfunction.

    Furthermore, adding insult to injury, the spacecraft was said to have temporarily lost its connection with ground control as it moved between two satellites, preventing ground control from getting a signal to command the craft remotely to correct its course in time.

    What if Astronauts Were Aboard?

    The Starliner crew capsule was meant to start manned launched starting in 2020. Preempting concerns over the capsule’s safety for crew, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann explained that if astronauts had been aboard, they could have saved the mission by taking control of the craft manually and maneuvering it to the required trajectory.

    Bridenstine echoed the sentiment, noting that “if we had crew onboard they would have been safe and we may be docking with ISS tomorrow.”

    What Now?

    Due to Friday’s failure, NASA and Boeing are now left without a successful test of the Starliner’s ability to dock with the ISS, or to make its descent back to Earth from the station. Additional unmanned testing will thus likely be necessary before manned flights can begin.

    Friday’s failure is undoubtedly a setback for Boeing, and a possible boon to SpaceX, which was given its own $2.6 billion crew capsule contract. But the private space company has faced technical issues of its own (including the explosion of a Dragon crew capsule during a ground test in April).

    For now, NASA may be stuck hitching rides to space aboard Russia’s tried and tested Soyuz rockets.

    Starliner is now stuck floating in space, left in an orbit which would allow it to be brought back and touch down in White Sands, New Mexico, possibly as soon as Sunday.

    Related:

    Boeing Starliner Spacecraft to Cost $90 Million Per Seat - NASA Inspector General
    Boeing's New Starliner Spacecraft Launched For First Test Flight to ISS Atop Atlas V - NASA
    NASA, Boeing Report Starliner Experiencing Issues After Missing Orbital Insertion Burn
    Mishap That Thwarted Boeing’s Starliner Space Mission Revealed by NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse