Space Telescope to Study Far Off Worlds Set to Be Launched on Soyuz-ST Rocket - Roscosmos

"During final procedures prior to the launch of the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket with a block of commercial space satellites, a control system error was detected automatically", Roscosmos said in a statement, adding that work to redeem the error was underway.
The European Space Agency's director for science, Gunther Hasinger, said earlier on Tuesday that the launch had been postponed due to a software error in the Fregat upper stage.
Roscosmos confirmed Hasinger's statement that the launch was rescheduled to 08:54 GMT on 18 December.
The European CHEOPS space telescope, designed to study extrasolar planets, will also be launched on the Soyuz-ST rocket.
According to DLR, Soyuz-ST has three stages running on liquid fuel and an upper stage that can be fired up to six times – a system that enables the rocket to carry out complex missions to different target orbits.
Over 20 Soyuz-ST launches have been carried out from Kourou since 2011. This year, two launches were made so far.
