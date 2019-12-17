Video: SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying JCSAT-18/Kacific1 Satellite

"Successful deployment of JCSAT-18/Kacific1 confirmed!" SpaceX wrote on its official Twitter page, shortly after the scheduled launch at 07:10 p. m. EST on Monday (12:10 GMT on Tuesday).
The JCSAT-18/Kacific-1 satellite will be operated by two companies: SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Kacific Broadband Satellites.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/dPuCfa89Sc— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 17, 2019
Successful deployment of JCSAT-18/Kacific1 confirmed! pic.twitter.com/fGf3hGakVE— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 17, 2019
The satellite will provide broadband internet to Northern and South East Asia, the Northern Pacific and parts of southern Alaska.
Falcon 9 first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship – the third landing of this booster pic.twitter.com/K1x0K2oFgq— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 17, 2019
