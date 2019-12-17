Register
03:10 GMT +317 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    NASA Lays Out ‘Treasure Map’ for Vital Water Ice Retrieval on Upcoming Manned Mars Mission

    © CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / Mars
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106607/83/1066078346.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912171077593407-nasa-lays-out-treasure-map-for-vital-water-ice-retrieval-on-upcoming-manned-mars-mission-/

    In preparation for NASA’s long-awaited human mission to the Red Planet, experts are now zeroing in on the operation’s most desirable landing area to ensure astronauts will be able to harvest ice necessary for everything from drinking water to rocket fuel.

    Even though NASA’s Artemis III mission is set to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, complete with new, more flexible spacesuits, researchers also have their eyes on another monumental operation: a human Mars mission.

    However, in order to carry out this mission, astronauts will have to perform "in situ resource utilization” and collect water ice found within Martian polar caps. In other words, once they leave Earth, they’re on their own in terms of survival.

    "You wouldn't need a backhoe to dig up this ice. You could use a shovel," Sylvain Piqueux of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, said, as quoted by NASA. "We're continuing to collect data on buried ice on Mars, zeroing in on the best places for astronauts to land."

    According to the release, entitled “NASA's Treasure Map for Water Ice on Mars,” researchers using data from the administration’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and Mars Odyssey orbiter are considering the northern and southern mid-latitudes, ”which have more plentiful sunlight and warmer temperatures than the poles.”

    This rainbow-colored map shows underground water ice on Mars. Cool colors are closer to the surface than warm colors; black zones indicate areas where a spacecraft would sink into fine dust; the outlined box represents the ideal region to send astronauts for them to dig up water ice.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
    This rainbow-colored map shows underground water ice on Mars. Cool colors are closer to the surface than warm colors; black zones indicate areas where a spacecraft would sink into fine dust; the outlined box represents the ideal region to send astronauts for them to dig up water ice.

    Out of the available areas, scientists are leaning heavily towards the northern hemisphere’s Arcadia Planitia - a region which Piqueux plans to survey with a comprehensive campaign throughout the Red Planet’s seasons.

    "The more we look for near-surface ice, the more we find," said MRO Deputy Project Scientist Leslie Tamppari of NASA’s JPL. "Observing Mars with multiple spacecraft over the course of years continues to provide us with new ways of discovering this ice."

    NASA’s December 10 release noted that the administration has been indepthly exploring the usability of ice on Mars since NASA's Phoenix lander retrieved samples of the substance from the planet over a decade ago.

    "It is with great pride and a lot of joy that I announce today that we have found proof that this hard bright material is really water ice and not some other substance," Phoenix Principal Investigator Peter Smith of the University of Arizona, Tucson, said during a June 2008 news briefing on the lander’s findings.

    Aside from the basics of drinking water and jet fuel, humans are going to have to get creative and go 6 feet under or more if they want to survive on Mars, according to a September Daily Express interview with NASA astronaut and physiologist Dr. James Pawelczyk.

    “Survival on Mars really means going underground. So possibly identifying lava tubes of creating our own thick-walled structures but using the Martian surface,” he asserted.

    Related:

    Photos: NASA Opens First Sealed Lunar Sample in 40 Years Amid Preparations for Artemis Missions
    Boeing Starliner Spacecraft to Cost $90 Million Per Seat - NASA Inspector General
    Video: China Tests Mars Lander, Triangulates NASA Probe’s Location Amid Deep Space Mission Prep
    Video: NASA Time-Lapse Footage Shows 48 Years of Earth’s Melting Glaciers, Ice Sheets
    Video: NASA’s Sun-Grazing Parker Probe Finds ‘Rogue Wave’ in Solar Wind
    Tags:
    water, research, researchers, Space, Mars, Moon, Moon, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse