Boeing to Reportedly Place Temporary Halt on 737 Max Production in January

American airliner manufacturer Boeing will temporarily suspend production of its 737 Max plane in January, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

The airplane was grounded in March following two deadly crashes. The manufacturer has been constructing around 40 planes a month at its plant located near Seattle, Washington, since the grounding of the 737 Max, which means around 400 planes have been backlogged since March.

Despite the fact that Boeing plans to suspend the 737 Max production in January, the company has "no plans to furlough or lay off the approximately 12,000 workers on the 737 Max production line amid the suspension starting in January," CNBC reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, however, Boeing's decision will likely be felt throughout the US economy, since the firm is one of the US' "largest manufacturing exporters and one of the top private employers."

Reports of Boeing's decision come after the company's board of directors held a two-day meeting in Chicago over the weekend. The executives were deliberating whether to cut production after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced in November that it would not recertify the plane before 2020.

“The FAA has not completed its review of the 737 Max aircraft design changes and associated pilot training. The agency will not approve the aircraft for return to service until it has completed numerous rounds of rigorous testing,” CNBC reported, citing the FAA's November statement. “Issuance of the Airworthiness Certificate is the final FAA action affirming that each newly manufactured 737 Max is airworthy,” the FAA added.

Documents released last Wednesday reveal that the FAA knew that Boeing’s 737 Max 8 would be prone to crashes without design changes following the first deadly incident.

A Boeing 737 Max 8 plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed on March 10 after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at around 8:30 a.m., killing all 157 people onboard. According to Ethiopian Airlines, contact with the plane was lost at 8:44 a.m., just a few minutes after it took off. On October 29, 2018, a Lion Air-operated 737 Max 8 crashed into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. All 189 people onboard were killed.