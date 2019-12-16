Register
    Subspace

    Physicists Explain the Evolution of Sub-Spaces

    Physicists at National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI) have proposed a model for the evolution of sub-spaces at high and low energies. According to the researchers, with this model, it’ll be possible to clarify how the Universe was formed, as well as to indicate the ways of survival in the face of its gradual cooling.

    According to experts, today, the most common base for theoretical research in physics is the idea that, apart from the well-known three spatial and temporal dimensions, there are some extra ones. It is assumed that the size of the extra dimensions is so small that they can’t be detected with modern equipment.

    Scientists at NRNU MEPhI, together with their colleagues from Kazan Federal University, have studied why the Universe has grown to gigantic size, while the sub-spaces remained microscopic. The study was based on the Big Bang theory, which resulted in the creation of our world as well as the Universe growing.

    “We’ve found out that everything depends on the initial form of the additional and main spaces. For example, if you are on top of the mountain and you slide two balls into the valley, even if at first they are close to each other, they may end up on different sides of the pass,” Sergey Rubin, professor at the Department of Elementary Particle Physics at NRNU MEPhI, told Sputnik.

    According to Rubin, the scientists will study the role of extra dimensions in the observed physical phenomena and in the early Universe, as well as study whether the size and shape of extra dimensions are the same in different areas of space.

    The crack in Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier
    © CC0
    Special Mission to Hunt for Mysterious Space ‘Travellers’ Lurking Under Antarctic Ice Cap
    The researchers noted that the observable physical parameters are quite numerous: particle masses, their charges, the number of types of particles and so on. Therefore, scientists believe that the sub-space that describes them must have a rather complex shape.

    Successive restoration of this shape is a difficult task, which will take more than a dozen years to resolve.

    The scientists emphasised that, like all basic research, the study is an attempt to obtain new knowledge that will be used in the future to preserve civilization in the Universe, which is gradually cooling after the Big Bang.

    The study results were published in European Physical Journal C.

