Register
15:08 GMT +314 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Antarctica

    What's Hiding Under the Ice? The Deepest Point on Land Discovered in Breakthrough Antarctica Study

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106480/15/1064801566.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912141077576450-whats-hiding-under-the-ice-the-deepest-point-on-land-discovered-in-breakthrough-antarctica-study/

    For decades, radar instruments have crisscrossed Antarctica, sending down microwave pulses to peer through the ice and trace the underlying rock topography, yet there are still vast areas for which there is little or no data.

    The deepest point on continental Earth has been discovered in East Antarctica, under Denman Glacier, by an international team of researchers led by glaciologists from the University of California, Irvine.

    ​The icy canyon reaches 3.5km (11,500ft) below sea level, with only ocean valleys boasting a greater depth. For comparison, the lowest exposed land on Earth, at the Dead Sea shore, is just 413m (1,355ft) below sea level.

    "The trenches in the oceans are deeper, but this is the deepest canyon on land," explained Dr Morlighem, lead author of the study.

    Secrets of Antarctica's Ice Sheet

    Researchers made the remarkable discovery as part of a project to create the most detailed map of the land beneath Antarctica. The map, BedMachine, and findings related to it were published on 12 December in the journal Nature Geoscience.

    BedMachine is a topography map of Antarctica that comprehensively shows its ridges, trenches and slopes, and was assembled using data from 19 research institutions going back over 40 years.

    Scientists used radar and satellite images to work out the thickness of the ice and the land below.

    "This is undoubtedly the most accurate portrait yet of what lies beneath Antarctica's ice sheet," said Dr Mathieu Morlighem.

    Despite radar instruments intensively used over the decades to survey Antarctica, there remained vast gaps in airborne surveys of the continent.

    For the project, Morlighem came up with a new technique to see the ground under the ice—relying on satellite data of changes to the surface, snow accumulation, and lines of radar data that can be applied to areas where radar is unavailable.

    "The biggest challenge was that Antarctica is huge… so applying this method to the entire coast was very time-consuming: it took about five years to get to BedMachine," he said.

    Once completed, however, the researchers were able to find previously unknown features below the ice.

    Thus, the new map revealed ridges across troughs that feed the Ross ice shelf - the largest ice shelf in Antarctica. This area has been of concern to climate scientists, as research suggests it could be at risk of collapse under projected global warming.

    The new finding shows previously unknown ridges that might impede the retreat of melting glaciers if the world were to grow significantly warmer, and some smooth, sloping terrains that could accelerate such processes.

    Sea ice in the Ross Sea, Antarctica
    © Wikipedia /
    Sea ice in the Ross Sea, Antarctica
    "If something happened to the Ross Sea Ice Shelf - and right now it's fine, but if something happened - it will most likely not trigger the collapse of East Antarctica through these 'gates'. If East Antarctica is threatened, it's not from the Ross Sea," Dr Morlighem said.

    Data from BedMachine Antarctica will be fed into climate models that try to project how the continent might evolve in the future.

    Related:

    Antarctica Riddle: ‘Intelligently Designed’ UFO-Like Object Sparks Frenzy as It Reflects Light
    Strange Creatures Found Lurking in the Dark Below Antarctica’s Ice
    Space Technology Test? Netizens Puzzled by Enigmatic Pictures Off Antarctica Coast Taken From ISS
    Tags:
    climate change, climate, ice sheets, Ross Ice Shelf, glacier, radar, maps, map, Antarctica, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse