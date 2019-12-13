New Magnetic Sensors Will Help Protect Spacecraft in Outer Space

Scientists at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI) have created a new contactless measuring system for the study of high-speed processes, which can be used in forensics and aerospace research.

The results of the study were published in the Journal of Applied Mechanics and Technical Physics.

According to the researchers, the introduction of contactless inductive sensors instead of traditional contact sensors will significantly improve the accuracy of measurements in ballistic tests in both air, solids and liquids.

“Having studied the possibilities of detecting and chronographing hypersonic particles using permanent magnet sensors, we proposed a method for determining the average velocity of hypersonic particles, as well as a method of starting the recording equipment for optical contactless detection of these particles,” professor of the Department of Special Instrumentation at Physico-Technical Faculty of the Sarov Institute of Physics and Technology of NRNU MEPhI, Sergei Gerasimov said.

The new system is portable and, as the authors of the study claim, can be used in forensic examinations, as well as in the development of aerospace protective equipment against collisions with man-made debris and micrometeoroids.

Scientists have explained that the sensors respond to changes in magnetic field energy and magnetic flux rate. The say the advantage of the new type of devices is the significant sensitivity, simplicity and durability of the design, plus the functioning of such a sensor does not require a power supply.

“We expect to create several more types of sensors based on the current results, as well as the means of starting X-ray pulse apparatuses that register the formation of hypersonic particles and their interaction with a simulator of the mesh shield of spacecraft,” the co-author of the study, Alexei Zubankov said.

The research group plans to further develop methods for combining contactless inductive sensors and recording equipment for optical-photoelectric detection that will enable improved measuring techniques for carrying out difficult and expensive experiments.