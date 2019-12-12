Register
15:21 GMT +312 December 2019
    Russia Working on Means to Destroy Dangerous Asteroids Hurtling Toward Earth

    © CC0
    Tech
    120
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107539/00/1075390012.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912121077553094-russia-working-on-means-to-destroy-dangerous-asteroids-hurtling-toward-earth/

    Humongous space rocks fly past Earth on a regular basis, and have in the past collided with our planet, leading to unparalleled mass-extinctions. To make matters worse, some of them are known to fly at trajectories which allow them to sneak up on our planet before scientists can even spot them, much less evaluate the threat they pose.

    Russian scientists are researching technologies which could allow humanity to counteract the threat of dangerous space rocks, Igor Bakaras, head of the Information and Analytical Center for Ensuring the Safety of Space Activities in Near-Earth Outer Space at Rosocosmos’s TsNIIMash rocket and spacecraft scientific center, has said.

    According to the official, the research includes a variety of proposals on how to destroy or change the orbit of threatening celestial objects, including work involving the concept of kinetic impact, using satellites to move an asteroid out of a dangerous trajectory by using a method known as ‘gravitational tug’, and the use of various technological solutions for these purposes, including rocket engines and solar sails.

    “At present, work in these areas is limited largely to theoretical research and the mathematical modelling of various countermeasures,” Bakaras explained.

    According to the official, the technical implementation of these measures is currently hampered by the lack of accurate data on the characteristics celestial bodies and their movement, structure and physical and chemical properties.

    In addition to these efforts, Roscosmos is working to create a new Russian Centre for Small Celestial Bodies, charged with detecting and tracking of celestial bodies, including space dust, meteors, comets and asteroids approaching Earth. The centre will interact with Roscosmos, the Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry and the Foreign Ministry. It will also exchange information with foreign governments and international organisations.

    The new monitoring system will be created by consolidating existing monitoring systems and capacities into a single network, including the so-called Automated Warning System for Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Outer Space.

    The stand of JSC Information Satellite Systems
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    The stand of JSC Information Satellite Systems

    Meteor Strikes Take Place More Often Than Most People Think

    According to Barakas, although potentially hazardous asteroid flybys are a regular occurrence, those which are actually capable of destroying human civilisation as we know it befall Earth only once every 100 million years or so, with the 10 km-wide asteroid which struck the planet 65 million years ago which is believed to have wiped out the dinosaurs being an example.

    “In the entire history of the existence of modern man (about 100,000 years), there have been no such collisions,” the official noted.

    At the same time, Barakas pointed out that an asteroid with a diameter of 1 km across, which would be enough to cause a global catastrophe and leave an impact crater of about 20 km, strikes the planet once every million years or so.

    Even asteroids with a diameter of just 100 meters across can cause major devastation, including a 2 km-wide blast crater, or tsunamis which could threaten coastal cities if they land in the ocean. Such events take place every three thousand years or so. As for smaller space rocks (15-20 meters in diameter), such as the so-called Chelyabinsk meteor, which struck the Russian region of Chelyabinsk in 2013, these enter Earth’s atmosphere approximately once every thirty years.

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Iletsky
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth

    Russian scientists have studied a broad range of options for combating the threat of errant asteroids over the past decades, including a proposal to use converted intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    However, earlier this year, a comprehensive study by the department of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University studying the physics of asteroid collisions revealed that it may actually be a lot more difficult to carry out the destruction of large space rocks than previously believed.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

