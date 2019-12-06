Register
17:37 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    UFO Scare Across New Zealand as Huge Weird Object Zooms Across Night Sky

    © Photo :
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107684/82/1076848206.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912061077503058-ufo-scare-across-new-zealand-as-huge-weird-object-zooms-across-night-sky/

    As a huge bright shape sped across the sky above New Zealand recently, as puzzled residents tried to figure out what the object might be, with speculation ranging from meteor, or hypersonic guided shell to UFOs drawing sperm-like shapes in their wake.

    A huge weird object distinctly visible in the sky on 6 December left New Zealanders wondering just what it was, with imaginations running wild and many speculating it could be an UFO.

    As those who witnessed the fascinating sight shared their impressions, Stuff website posted comments from excited residents.

    Jason Wilmshurst from Katikati in the Bay of Plenty thought it was a large meteor over Rotorua, adding the object was "huge".

    "It moved across the sky from east to west, heading towards Taupo," he said.

    Napier resident Simoné Du Buisson said it was visible from the suburb of Tamatea, posting a snap simply titled Something weird in the sky.

    As the debate gathered momentum, an official announcement put a damper on the speculations, as it seems the object was less a UFO and more of an electron rocket launched by Rocket Lab on a mission titled “Running Out of Fingers”.

    The name, incidentally, is a nod to the tenth electron flight since they began in May 2017.

    With UFO speculations dying down, nevertheless, excited netizens posted dramatic snapshots and footage from different areas where the launched object was visible, eagerly sharing their impressions and speculating what the object shooting across the skies looked like.

    On 6 December Rocket Lab, a private spaceflight company that provides launches for small satellites to Earth orbit, launched seven satellites to orbit, as a two-stage Electron rocket lifted off from the company's Mahia Peninsula New Zealand launch site.

    The mission was the 10th-ever launch for Rocket Lab, founded in Auckland in 2006, with a second headquarters in Huntington Beach, California since 2013.

    The company traditionally bestows a whimsical nickname on each flight.

    Thus, the first launch in May 2017 was called "It's A Test." Their second was called "Still Testing," while the third was named "It's Business Time."

    The company is also in the process of developing reusable boosters.

    Speaking of the current launch, Rocket Lab representatives wrote in the mission press kit:

    "This mission will play a key role in helping us gather data and iterate towards our first full recovery mission next year."

    Related:

    Russian Soyuz-ST to Launch With British OneWeb Communications Satellites in 2020 - Source
    Green Light for BRICS Satellite Amid Space Arms Race Fears
    India's Electric Eye: ISRO Successfully Launches Cartosat-3 Satellite into Space
    Sky Skimmer: Rocket Lab Sets Date for Lightweight Spacecraft Test Launch
    New Zealand Joins Space Nations With First Successful Rocket Launch - Rocket Lab
    Tags:
    satellite, satellites, Satellite, Rocket Lab, launch, launch, UFOs, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse